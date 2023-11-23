"Man, it's sauce, relax": Kevin Garnett downplays love of food on Thanksgiving while raving about Paul Pierce's cooking skills

With people in the United States celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce decided to discuss about food and Pierce's cooking skills. Even though he admitted that he tries to cook, Garnett added that he doesn't get too excited about tasting new recipes.

Appearing on The Ticket and The Truth podcast, Garnett said:

"So I am a good cook, that dude doesn't not cook. I refuse to make bacon and then go home and then go home and cook. I'll be honest, yeah Paul is a cooker. Paul cooks. I am not a foodie. If you go "you have to taste this sauce", I am going to look at you like "man, it's sauce, relax''

Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest national holidays in the United States, with a regular meal including mainly potatoes, turkey and pumpkin pie.

Kevin Garnett praises Celtics megastar Jayson Tatum; calls him the 'top player in the NBA'

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently discussed about Boston Celtics' excellent start to the season, praising the team's elite performance on both ends.

At the same time, the NBA legends had nothing but great words to say about Jayson Tatum, with Pierce calling him the 'top player' in the league.

"Ain’t nobody playing at the level Jayson Tatum is on… Pierce called him best American player, I got him as the top player, PERIOD… MVP," Garnett said, via Sports Illustrated.

"Jayson Tatum might be the MVP this year… He’s going to be in that conversation… He’s one of the ones that got that it."

"The best American player is Jayson Tatum. And I don't really see, outside of Curry, it's not really a decent argument I feel that anybody can give," Paul Pierce told Kevin Garnett during his KG Certified podcast, via Basketball Network.

"Right now, the best American in the league is Jayson Tatum," added Pierce. "You look at his growth and what he's done over the past couple of years, he's been First-team All-NBA, hit you with the 55 in the All-Star, hit you with another 50 in Game 7 versus Philly, and I'm looking around."

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce won the NBA championship with the Celtics back in 2008. Since then, Boston has not won the championship, what would be a record 18th title.

Tatum has been a part of the MVP conversation with averages of 28.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 4.1 apg, on 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.