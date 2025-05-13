"Man steps to the line like the rim just insulted his family" - NBA fans go wild over bets on Mitchell Robinson airballing free throw in Game 4

NBA fans on X reacted to bets on Mitchell Robinson airballing a free throw in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Monday.

According to the tweet by Legion Hoops, a $25 pick on Robinson's airballed free throw pays out $86 on ProphetX.

Fans said Robinson airballing a free throw is a safe bet.

"At this point betting on a Mitch Rob airball is safer than a savings account. Man steps to the line like the rim just insulted his family. $86 feels like a discount," one fan tweeted.

"Don’t make me gamble man this sh*t is an easy collect lmao," another fan said.

However, several others wrote that betting on an airballed free throw is crazy and hilarious.

"You know how sick you gotta be to bet on an airball free throw," a fan said.

"Betting on a guy airballing a free throw. Yeah, call the hotline," another fan wrote.

Here are other fan reactions:

"No he won’t. Mitchell Robinson is the greatest free throw shooter of all time. Dumb question," one fan commented.

"He won't miss one tonight mark my words," another fan wrote.

"This shit is hilarious. HAMMER IT," a fan tweeted.

Robinson, a seven-year NBA veteran, is a career 52.2% free-throw shooter. In nine playoff games this season, he is shooting just 28.9% (11-for-38). He is putting up 4.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Robinson is averaging 17.9 minutes in the postseason, sometimes with Karl-Anthony Towns in New York's double-big lineup.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla comments on intentionally fouling Mitchell Robinson

Following Tuesday's Game 2, wherein the New York Knicks won to go up 2-0 in the series, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked if it was the right approach to intentionally foul a poor free-throw shooter like Mitchell Robinson.

The third-year coach said that the Celtics had to get Robinson off the floor due to his positive plus-minus. The backup center finished with six points and eight rebounds in Game 2, but was a plus-19.

"He was a +19, all their starters were in the negative," Mazzulla said.

In the Game 3 loss, Robinson had six points and eight rebounds. He went 4-for-12 from the charity stripe. Game 4 of the second-round series between New York and Boston is on Monday. New York will look to go up 3-1 against the defending NBA champions.

