"Man that’s rough going from a party city like Salt Lake City to Cleveland", "Knicks remain the most poverty organization in all of sports" - Fans send comical reactions to Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavs

With the New York Knicks moving away from Donovan Mitchell's pursuit, the Utah Jazz made a huge move to put an end to the offseason saga. As Mitchell heads to the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA fans share their reactions to the surprising trade news.

Donovan Mitchell heading to the New York Knicks was one of the major storylines of the offseason. With several analysts speculating that the move was as good as done, the sudden turn of events shocked the basketball community.

Although the Knicks put forward a rather solid offer for Mitchell, the Jazz failed to agree to it before the deadline set by Leon Rose. While this put an end to any discussions between the two franchises, the breakdown in trade talks was expected to be temporary.

However, the Jazz surprised the NBA world by announcing a trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.

NBA fans were stunned given the unlikely nature of the trade. Sharing their responses to the trade news, here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

sasha vujacic Stan account @17_chake @wojespn Imagine someone forcing you to live in Utah and then they tell you, you can leave but only to Cleveland @wojespn Imagine someone forcing you to live in Utah and then they tell you, you can leave but only to Cleveland

SportsTalkATL.com @SportsTalkATL @wojespn Knicks remain the most poverty organization in all of sports @wojespn Knicks remain the most poverty organization in all of sports

JohnCablesPianoHippie @CablesPiano @espn Man that’s rough going from a party city like Salt Lake City to Cleveland @espn Man that’s rough going from a party city like Salt Lake City to Cleveland

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Great trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell to match with the young talent they already have. The Cavs will be a force to be reckoned with in the East! Great trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell to match with the young talent they already have. The Cavs will be a force to be reckoned with in the East!

Convertible Burt @Moneyball232 This Donovan Mitchell shit is exhausting. Danny Ainge is that dude in your Fantasy League NOBODY wants to trade with. This Donovan Mitchell shit is exhausting. Danny Ainge is that dude in your Fantasy League NOBODY wants to trade with.

Greg Williams @GregWilliams28 Everyone reacting to the Donovan Mitchell trade Everyone reacting to the Donovan Mitchell trade https://t.co/maHU2KqAsw

Spencer Keele @SpencerKeele Danny Ainge really has no leaks.



Rudy Gobert / Timberwolves trade came out of nowhere.



Donovan Mitchell / Cavs trade came out of nowhere. Danny Ainge really has no leaks.Rudy Gobert / Timberwolves trade came out of nowhere.Donovan Mitchell / Cavs trade came out of nowhere.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Cavs making people believe they're out of the Donovan Mitchell trade picture



Cavs making people believe they're out of the Donovan Mitchell trade picture https://t.co/supOyE3wgg

Fan reactions were a peculiar mix of bewilderment and shock. With the majority of Knicks fans lamenting Mitchell's loss to Cleveland, hilarity ensued as others roasted the franchise and its supporters.

The trade for Mitchell involved a fairly hefty package from the Cavs. They reportedly gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

With a solid move to land the former Jazz superstar, Cleveland have done a great job of bolstering their roster. Featuring a star-studded backcourt paving the way for the future, the Cavaliers will be one of the teams to watch out for in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell turns the Cleveland Cavaliers into contenders

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The trade news has undoubtedly taken the NBA world by storm. With Mitchell paired up with the likes of Darius Garland and Co., the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be genuine contenders.

This prediction primarily stems from how solid the Cavaliers were last season. Featuring as high as fourth place during the regular season, Cleveland have the talent and the potential to be contenders.

With a young star in Garland and a rising star in Evan Mobley, the Cavs also feature a star big man in Jarrett Allen. Donovan Mitchell's addition to the team will only further improve their star power.

With a solid backcourt duo of Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers will still have tremendous length in the frontcourt. Although the backcourt may have some defensive issues, the frontcourt trio have the ability to make up for it.

Given the sheer depth of talent in the Eastern Conference this coming season, the Cavs will have their work cut out. However, under the guidance of JB Bickerstaff, this young roster could make a lot of noise in the East.

