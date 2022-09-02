"Man that’s rough going from a party city like Salt Lake City to Cleveland", "Knicks remain the most poverty organization in all of sports" - Fans send comical reactions to Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavs

With the New York Knicks moving away from Donovan Mitchell's pursuit, the Utah Jazz made a huge move to put an end to the offseason saga. As Mitchell heads to the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA fans share their reactions to the surprising trade news.
Donovan Mitchell heading to the New York Knicks was one of the major storylines of the offseason. With several analysts speculating that the move was as good as done, the sudden turn of events shocked the basketball community.
Although the Knicks put forward a rather solid offer for Mitchell, the Jazz failed to agree to it before the deadline set by Leon Rose. While this put an end to any discussions between the two franchises, the breakdown in trade talks was expected to be temporary.
However, the Jazz surprised the NBA world by announcing a trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA fans were stunned given the unlikely nature of the trade. Sharing their responses to the trade news, here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:
Fan reactions were a peculiar mix of bewilderment and shock. With the majority of Knicks fans lamenting Mitchell's loss to Cleveland, hilarity ensued as others roasted the franchise and its supporters.
The trade for Mitchell involved a fairly hefty package from the Cavs. They reportedly gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.
With a solid move to land the former Jazz superstar, Cleveland have done a great job of bolstering their roster. Featuring a star-studded backcourt paving the way for the future, the Cavaliers will be one of the teams to watch out for in the Eastern Conference.
Donovan Mitchell turns the Cleveland Cavaliers into contenders
The trade news has undoubtedly taken the NBA world by storm. With Mitchell paired up with the likes of Darius Garland and Co., the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be genuine contenders.
This prediction primarily stems from how solid the Cavaliers were last season. Featuring as high as fourth place during the regular season, Cleveland have the talent and the potential to be contenders.
With a young star in Garland and a rising star in Evan Mobley, the Cavs also feature a star big man in Jarrett Allen. Donovan Mitchell's addition to the team will only further improve their star power.
With a solid backcourt duo of Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers will still have tremendous length in the frontcourt. Although the backcourt may have some defensive issues, the frontcourt trio have the ability to make up for it.
Given the sheer depth of talent in the Eastern Conference this coming season, the Cavs will have their work cut out. However, under the guidance of JB Bickerstaff, this young roster could make a lot of noise in the East.