"MAN WHAT!!!" - LeBron James surprised at a unique statistic comparing his life till his NBA draft vs his time in the league so far

LeBron James' legend continues to grow every day and every game he plays in the NBA. In his 19th season, the four-time MVP has been amassing some mind-boggling numbers. While he is aware of many of them, there are still a few numbers out there that have completely taken him by surprise.

Brady Klopfer, the producer of SB Nation fan communities in California, tweeted out a very unique and surprising number that even LeBron James can hardly believe.

Here’s the sensational post that really stunned James:

“Today marks half a lifetime of professional basketball for King James. 6,752 days from his birth until his draft day. 6,752 days from his draft day until today. Half a life.”

LeBron James @KingJames



6,752 days from his birth until his draft day. 6,752 days from his draft day until today.

Half a life.



MAN WHAT!!! 😱😱😱😱😱

The figures themselves are numbing, but if the 17x All-Star’s’ accomplishments are squeezed inside the numbers, then it becomes almost incomprehensible.

LeBron James' basketball life is well-chronicled. The basketball prodigy grabbed national headlines when Sports Illustrated billed him as “The Chosen One.” He was then drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 draft. The Akron, Ohio native signed a $90 million shoe contract with Nike even before he played a minute of his professional basketball career.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16 — labeled "The Chosen One" — yet somehow still exceeded expectations.



He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16 — labeled "The Chosen One" — yet somehow still exceeded expectations.

Whether we like to admit it or not, most of us wouldn't be able to handle that pressure at 16.

From his rookie year to year 19, the King has been assaulting the record books and piling up the numbers. In addition to NBA basketball glory, the Lakers superstar has also been a huge part of the USA basketball men’s team in the last couple of years. The resume he has built over the years is easily one of the best the league has seen in its history.

LeBron James by the numbers

At close to 37, LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers' best player.

LeBron James currently sits third on the all-time scoring list. He now has 35,860 points and could have surpassed Karl Malone’s 36,928 points this season, if not for injuries and possible virus protocols. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s once almost untouchable 38,387 points are clearly within range if James keeps up his scoring average of the last 18 seasons.

NBA @NBA



moved up to 3rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday!

Another jaw-dropping fact that gives credence to LeBron James’ consistent dominance is the number of consecutive seasons averaging at least 25 points.

The four-time champ has done so for 18 straight seasons, followed by Kevin Durant’s 13. Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Michael Jordan all had 12. James Harden has 8 and Steph Curry has 6. For someone whose scoring abilities were ridiculed, those numbers are beyond staggering.

But the playoffs are where James has set himself apart from mortals. No one comes close to LeBron James in the playoffs.

James is averaging 28.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 266 postseason games. James has also not missed a single playoff game in his entire NBA career.

Let this sink in:

NBA SKITS @NBA_Skits

LeBron James all time playoff ranks are unmatched 💪👑

