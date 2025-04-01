"MAN WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU": Lebron James left in splits as Kevin Hart's Chocolate Droppa gets NPR tiny desk concert on April Fools' Day

Comedian Kevin Hart decided to kick off April Fools' Day by giving LeBron James and the rest of the NBA community something to laugh about. Back in 2016, Hart released a mixtape as his rap alter-ego, Chocolate Droppa.

While the 52-minute mixtape had a star-studded lineup of musical guests, from TI and 2 Chainz to Wale and BJ the Chicago Kid, Hart never followed it up with another project.

On April Fools' Day, however, the famed comedian revived his Chocolate Droppa persona with an NPR Tiny Desk concert that caught the attention of LeBron James.

The LA star reposted the clip of Hart on his story with the caption:

"Man wtf is wrong with you!!!!!"

LeBron James (@kingjames) - Instagram

So far, Hart's Tiny Desk concert has seemingly been a hit online, with the comedian racking up 63,000 views in the first seven hours of the video's release on YouTube.

The video has already surpassed the three previous uploads from the channel, highlighting how big of a hit Chocolate Droppa's big return has been.

"The wait is over," - Kevin Hart breaks silence on Chocolate Droppa's return, drawing reactions from LeBron James, Nick Cannon, and more

In addition to Kevin Hart's NPR Tiny Desk concert drawing views on YouTube, the comedian's performance has also drawn plenty of reactions on Instagram as well.

On Tuesday morning, Hart took to Instagram on his @kevinhart4real account, announcing that the wait is finally over, and Chocolate Droppa is officially making a comeback.

"The wait is over …. It’s the return of @chocolatedroppaofficial …. Stay tuned Bitttcchhheeessss….. y’all should be afraid of what he’s gonna do next!!!!!! Album coming soon ….. Real Rap Raw….. Barz …. If you know you know!!!!!!

"P.S Happy April Fools day!!!!!! Major shout out to to @npr @nprmusic …. Y’all are some real ones for letting Droppa do his thing…. The rest of the industry has been hating on him for years!!!!! He’s ready to take what’s his!!!!!"

Hart also notably launched a new Instagram account as Chocolate Droppa (@chocolatedroppaofficial).

In addition to LeBron James reposting the clip of Hart's concert on his Instagram story, plenty of other recognizable names were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section of Hart's video.

Wild 'n Out's Nick Cannon, who has dabbled in music himself, called the performance brilliant, while former NFL player RG III called on Hart to release a collab with Will Smith.

