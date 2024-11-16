"Man wtf did Jayson Tatum do to you??" - NBA fans stunned over Celtics star catching stray from Bears' Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson created a stir on social media after he threw a stray at Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, which stunned many NBA fans. Johnson referenced the lack of playing time the All-NBA First Team member had with Team USA during the Paris Olympic Games last summer.

Johnson shared a photo of him on Instagram on Friday and interestingly captioned it with:

"I'm Like Jayson Tatum in the Olympics im not playing."

It was not clear what moved Johnson to mention Tatum but it nonetheless caught the attention of many NBA fans, who immediately gave their takes in the comment section:

"Man wtf did Jayson Tatum do to you??" a perplexed fan asked.

What's with the stray man? (image credit: Jaylon Johnson/Instagram)

"Jayson Tatum just took a stray from the best corner in football for no reason lmao," a user commented.

"Caption is ridiculous," one fan plainly put it.

Some fans, meanwhile, reacted by coming to the defense of Tatum.

"Jayson Tatum actually played in the Olympics, so you played yourself," one fan pointed out.

"What's the difference between Jayson Tatum and Jaylon Johnson? Tatum has a ring," a comment asserted.

Then there were others who threw the roast back to Johnson.

"Tatum is closer to LeBron than you are to Deion Sanders bud pipe down," a fan highlighted.

"Last in the division mentality," another underscored.

"How about stop losing and beat the packers before you talk about a guy who has a championship," a user chimed in.

At the Olympics, a healthy Tatum played in four of a possible six games, logging in 18 minutes per game. He finished with averages of 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists as he helped Team USA bring home the gold medal.

Coach Steve Kerr said leaving Tatum out in some of the games was strategic apart from the fact that the Celtics superstar was playing behind legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Jayson Tatum off to a solid start in new NBA season

Whether his limited playing time in the Olympics has anything to do with it or not, Jayson Tatum has gotten off to a solid start in the new NBA season. He has led the defending champion Boston Celtics to an Atlantic Division-leading record of 10-3 so far.

The five-time NBA All-Star has played in all of their games, going for all-around numbers of 30.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 36 minutes per game.

Following their 139-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Tatum spoke about the great start he has been having, attributing it to being in great physical shape.

He said during the post-game press conference (via CLNS Media):

"I'm getting older in the sense of I'm getting in better physical shape. Being at 26, this is the best physically I've felt to other years. I think that's just me coming into my own. And just picking up where we left off from last year and knowing what we're trying to achieve, and knowing that it starts from Day 1."

The campaign continues for Tatum and the Celtics on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors at home.

