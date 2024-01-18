Mandana Bolourchi playfully endorses beau Patrick Beverley's no-touching policy with female fans: "Only way ur man should take photos"

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi appeared at the Philadelphia 76ers' Sixers Youth Foundation Gala. Bolourchi shared videos of her time at the event on Instagram. She included a hilarious clip of the Sixers guard demonstrating his "no-touching policy" when taking pictures with fans.

Being an NBA player will always bring loads of attention from the public, especially in public events. However, Beverley looked like an expert there, ensuring he didn't get into trouble with his girlfriend.

Bolourchi's Instagram story read:

"That's the only way your man should take photos with his fans."

Mandana Bolourchi's Instagram story about Patrick Beverley's no-touch policy

In the picture, the 76ers guard ensured his hand rested on his fan's back or even at the side.

Patrick Beverley celebrated his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi's health and beauty brand

In December 2023, Mandana Bolourchi announced on Instagram that her health and beauty brand "Mandana Beverly Hills" has finally launched to the public. Her boyfriend, NBA player Patrick Beverley, congratulated her on the successful brand launch in the comments.

"You snapped per usual, congrats," Beverley wrote.

Patrick Beverley's congratulatory comment on girlfriend's brand launch

Although the couple has not spoken much about their relationship, that hasn't stopped them from supporting each other in their endeavors. Bolourchi was once spotted attending one of Beverley's basketball games.

It is not known when exactly the two met. However, on April 22, 2022, Beverley celebrated his one-year relationship with Bolourchi on Instagram.

An image on Instagram shows the two in dazzling outfits with an enormous celebratory cake next to them. The cake had pictures of the couple and an airplane design near the bottom of the dessert. The wholesome post received over 22,665 likes and over 339 comments. Fans congratulated the couple on their milestone together.

Bolourchi's personal Instagram account has over 1.1 million followers on the social media platform, with 494 posts. Meanwhile, her health and beauty brand has garnered over 19.1k followers with 85 posts.

Her brand features hair brushes, hair perfumes, and scalp massagers, among other health and beauty products. Additionally, all the products in the store are available for shipping worldwide.

