"I am Manubanyama; This is what I do" - Manu Ginobili comparisons take over Internet as NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama's smooth nutmeg

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Victor Wembanyama has continued to offer several highlight moments. During the San Antonio Spurs' preseason game against the Houston Rockets, the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft reminded fans of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili after a nutmeg move on Reggie Bullock.

With three minutes left in the opening quarter, Wembanyama stole the ball and dribbled between the legs of Bullock, who couldn't stop him. The French big man then drove to the basket and passed the ball to Charles Bassey, who drew a foul.

The video quickly went viral, with fans sharing their excitement about Wembanyama's potential and comparing him to the legendary Argentinian guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am Manubanyama. This is what I do," a Reddit user wrote.

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Others were quick to share their thoughts:

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/3rdEyeDeuteranopia from discussion innba Expand Post

After the game, Victor Wembanyama spoke to the media about the play:

"I’ve been waiting for the occasion to try it. I don’t want to limit myself to what’s conventional. I want to expand my game as much as I can. I think that was a good move."

Victor Wembanyama set to play as a power forward for the Spurs this season

Victor Wembanyama was a starter for the Spurs against the Rockets on Wednesday. He went for 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, on 3/10 shooting and 2/5 from beyond the arc, in 20 minutes on the floor.

Wembanyama shared the court with Zach Collins, as the Spurs plan to use him as a power forward this season. Thus, his chemistry with Collins will be key to San Antonio's success.

Gregg Popovich told reporters:

"They better play well or we’re in trouble. Those are the big guys. They’re tall. They’re big. They’re gonna start. They’re getting used to each other, trying to figure out where to be in relation to the perimeter players."

Zach Collins discussed building chemistry with Wembanyama (via Sports Illustrated):

"We have to be able to complement each other on the court. The way he can finish inside, once he gets under the rim and keeps the ball high, no one is going to be able to touch him or block the shot.

"Hopefully, I can continue to make shots, and that's going to open up everything for him, and vice versa. I think it could be a match made in heaven if we keep working at it."

With limitless potential and a lot of expectations for his rookie season, Victor Wembanyama is the Spurs' best chance to return to the postseason after four years.

And even though he will start as a power forward, he has admitted he can play 1 to 5, which gives a lot of alternative lineups for the Spurs.