"Many times we feel hopeless": Former Lakers player calls on diaspora to help end South Sudan’s cycle of poverty in powerful statement 

Former LA Lakers center Wenyen Gabriel recently poured his heart out while reflecting on South Sudan’s difficult economic reality. He used Instagram to express his concerns and explain why he believes the nation continues to face widespread poverty, with three-fourths of the population living below the national poverty line.Gabriel shared his view that two major challenges are standing in the way of South Sudan reaching its potential. In his Instagram Stories, he identified “conflict”, which has created an unstable government, and “climate change” as the main obstacles. In his opinion, these issues can be tackled and eventually open the door to greater economic growth in the future.“Those two factors are the root of the problem,” Gabriel wrote in his Instagram Story. “Stability and security is the solution. It will actually give us a chance to develop our infrastructure, resources, and economy. This directly creates more economic opportunities and in result a higher GDP.”“As citizens and members of the diaspora, many times we feel hopeless to our circumstances,” he added. “I'm challenging us to be realistic but also optimistic. We are in the best position we have ever been in. Start thinking of ways you can contribute in the future.”Credits: Instagram (@wenyengabriel)Credits: Instagram (@wenyengabriel)Credits: Instagram (@wenyengabriel)Credits: Instagram (@wenyengabriel)Credits: Instagram (@wenyengabriel)The former Lakers player is one of the most recognizable athletes to come out of South Sudan, and he has chosen to use his platform to highlight his country’s hardships. Even as his own playing career has lost momentum, he is putting the focus on what matters most to him.He last played a full NBA season with the LA Lakers in 2022–2023, averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds across 68 games. His most recent NBA appearance came during the 2023–2024 season, when he signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies toward the end of the campaign.Since leaving the league, Gabriel has continued his professional journey overseas, suiting up for four different franchises in four different countries. His latest move brought him to Germany, where he signed with Bayern Munich to compete in the EuroLeague in 2025.Lakers have reportedly expressed interest in former No.1 pick The Lakers have had an eventful offseason, working hard to strengthen the roster around Luka Doncic and LeBron James in hopes of chasing another championship. They’ve already added key players like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, but according to reports, the front office is still looking for more pieces.One name that has surfaced recently is Andrew Wiggins. The former No. 1 pick from the 2014 draft is viewed as a valuable two-way option by Rob Pelinka and co.“Wiggins, 30, will earn $28.2 million this season and holds a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27,” Marc Stein reported. “I wouldn't have classified him as a potential purple-and-gold target before Dončić's long-term future was secured, but things are different now. So my sense is that the Lakers would have interest if the Heat, in coming weeks or months, decide to prioritize financial flexibility and look to reduce payroll.” Wiggins was traded midway through the 2024-25 season from the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat. Across both teams, he averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.