"It’s gonna be crazy” – Marc J. Spears assumes media day with the Brooklyn Nets will be stacked with shenanigans

Eastern Conference powerhouse Brooklyn Nets are in for a pivotal campaign after an offseason filled with drama. The franchise is coming into the 2022-23 season with championship aspirations after managing to hold on to both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, according to ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears, the media day for the Nets is set to be incredibly exciting. On the day, journalists put questions across to the players, coach and the front office. Spears believes that all the drama that ensued during the summer will be brought up by the press.

"Media day is gonna be amazing in Brooklyn. You have the hug from KD, Nash, and Sean Marks. Did that hug really mean anything? Are they really good now? Obviously, this is the aftermath of the drama with Kyrie Irving last season.

"And then there’s Ben Simmons’ return. And I am told that he is expected to be ready for the beginning of the season. Ben Simmons is their third story line and he’s probably bigger than most storylines in the league."

Spears said the media day could be crazy, but a great start to the season will help the Nets.

"So media day with the Nets is gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be crazy, but winning cures all ills," Spears said. "If Brooklyn gets off to a great start I think they could go forward and try to win a championship. But if it’s all bad there, oh boy, that New York press is gonna have a field day."

With the season set to begin in October, training camp will start Sept. 27. This means media day should be the day before.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



can't wait to see how the Nets' offseason drama unfolds 🍿 "Media day is gonna be AMAZING in Brooklyn." @MarcJSpears can't wait to see how the Nets' offseason drama unfolds "Media day is gonna be AMAZING in Brooklyn." @MarcJSpears can't wait to see how the Nets' offseason drama unfolds 👀🍿 https://t.co/iQuodeOUbs

Summer of drama with the Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets have been the soap opera of the NBA this summer. Anything and everything the franchise has done has made news and was disected by the media and fans. It started with Kyrie Irving not being offered a guaranteed long-term contract extension. However, Irving picked up his player-option worth $36.5 million.

Kevin Durant submitted a trade request and there were fears that Brooklyn's Big Three would split before playing a single minute.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Pelicans

Hawks

Sixers

Bucks

Nuggets



But none of those conversations gained much traction.



theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania , including:PelicansHawksSixersBucksNuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction. Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania, including:◽ Pelicans◽ Hawks◽ Sixers◽ Bucks◽ NuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction.theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… https://t.co/v4pUUMZYTU

Negotiations ensued between the Nets and franchises interested in Durant, but nothing came to fruition. Durant even offered an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai: either trade him or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. However, Tsai didn't succumb to the pressure and backed the team management.

Eventually sanity prevailed and Durant decided to stay with the Nets. The onus is now on Irving, Durant and Ben Simmons to lead the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman