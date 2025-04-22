Marcus Morris delivers bold take on Lakers getting swept by Anthony Edwards & Co.

On Monday, former Clippers forward Marcus Morris shared a bold opinion about the LA Lakers and their chances in the playoffs. He expressed his concerns about their performance in Game 1, suggesting that they could be swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are facing a 0-1 series deficit after suffering a 22-point loss at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Morris provided a straightforward evaluation of LA's performance. He emphasized the need to win Tuesday's game, cautioning the team about the possibility of a sweep.
"Listen, the Lakers really need to have a big game, going down 0-2 is definitely going to be tough, especially when you give Minnesota the two games back at home," Morris said on Tuesday. "If Anthony Edwards can continue to get his supporting cast to play at that level, this can literally go to seven or literally get swept."
In Game 1, the Timberwolves dominated the home team with a strong all-around performance. Edwards, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels each scored over 20 points, nullifying Luka Doncic's 37-point performance.
The Lakers need a win on Tuesday to relieve some pressure before they head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday.
LeBron James urges his team to control the "controllables" as Lakers lose Game 1 to Timberwolves
LeBron James spoke to the media after the LA Lakers' Game 1 defeat and gave his assessment of his team's performance. He urged his teammates to better control the "controllables."
"Well, obviously, we gotta do a better job of controlling the controllables, and I don't think we did a good enough job after the first quarter," James said (0:15), via ESPN. "They blitzed us in that second quarter, 38-20. Giving up 21 threes, giving up 20+ fast break points, second chance points, those are some of the things we can control."
