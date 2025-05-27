Marcus Morris lays out theories linking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Thunder to Golden State dynasty 

Coming off a 128-126 victory Monday night, the OKC Thunder are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. As they continue their dominant 2025 campaign, one former player compared them to one of the greatest cores of the modern era.

With the strict rules under the new CBA, many felt the days of superteams and dynasties in the NBA were over. However, OKC might be proving that to be false. Armed with a trio of star-level talents still early in their careers, the roster has a long runway when it comes to contending.

On "Get Up" Tuesday morning, Marcus Morris gave his thoughts on the Thunder as they inch closer to reaching the finals. He believes they put the proper pieces in place around their homegrown core similar to the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty.

"The thing I see about OKC which I love and I talked about this about teams," Morris said. "Their system. They have a really good system that benefits all three of their big three."

"That's what I feel makes them a budding dynasty."

OKC might have all the right things in place, but they are still far off from being put in the same conversation as a team like the Warriors. Before they can approach dynasty territory, they first have to secure a singular championship.

NBA insider feels Game 4 was a testament to the OKC Thunder being a superteam

After Marcus Morris praised the Thunder for what they've built, Brian Windhorst chimed in with some thoughts of his own. He feels that Monday's Game 4 is a prime example of just how good OKC's trio can be.

The biggest storyline in OKC's nail-biting victory was the play of their core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points. However, this victory wouldn't have been possible if not for the strong showings from Jalen Williams (34 points) and Chet Holmgren (21 points, seven rebounds).

Following such an impressive performance from the Thunder's entire big three, Windhorst thinks any notion that they aren't a superteam should be laid to rest.

"The reason people would say that they didn't is because they didn't believe Jalen Williams was a good enough No. 2 and Chet Holmgren wasn't a good enough No. 3," Windhorst said. "Well I present you this Western Conference finals."

When SGA, Williams and Holmgren are firing on all cylinders like this, OKC is an incredibly tough team to beat. Also, the fact that they can all have big nights together proves how cohesive of a fit they are together long-term.

