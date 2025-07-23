Marcus Smart explains why he couldn’t say no to Lakers: "For him to say that he can really use my help meant a lot"

Luka Doncic’s interest in playing with Marcus Smart reportedly paved the way for the former Washington Wizards guard to sign with the LA Lakers. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a buyout on Sunday, a move that opened the door for his move to Hollywood. Smart joins a team featuring a core of Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.On Tuesday, Smart appeared for the first time as a member of the Lakers. He had this to say when asked about his decision to join Doncic in LA:“When you get a guy like Luka [Doncic] calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you’re at to see if you want to come join something special that he’s cooking up over here. For him to say that he can really use my help, it meant a lot.”Smart added that he had been on the receiving end of “Luka Magic,” so he thought playing alongside Doncic might not be such a bad idea. The former Boston Celtics captain continued that he initially dismissed his agent's remark when told Doncic had asked about him. Smart said he eventually got interested when the perennial MVP contender continued to go after him.The LA Lakers addressed their biggest need by signing big man Deandre Ayton. Still, the roster lacked a perimeter defender after Dorian Finney-Smith left in free agency. GM Rob Pelinka solved that problem with a little help from Luka Doncic. The 6-foot-3 Marcus Smart should help fill that slack. A healthy Jarred Vanderbilt should give the Lakers' defense more bite this year.Kendrick Perkins lauds Lakers’ Marcus Smart signingThe LA Lakers’ signing of Marcus Smart promptly stirred social media. Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had this to say Tuesday on his podcast “Road Trippin’” when news of the deal came out:(2:58 mark)&quot;The Lakers haven't had a defender like Marcus Smart since Alex Caruso. Marcus Smart. Former Defensive Player of the Year, a pitbull, a dog, something that not only Luka needs around him, but also a guy like LeBron James.&quot;The Lakers already have Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves to take care of the scoring. Deandre Ayton can also be a solid contributor on that end. Smart will hang his hat on defense, provide hustle and energy and shoot the occasional open 3s.Perkins thinks the Lakers signed the right reinforcement if Smart, limited to 54 games over the past two seasons, can stay healthy.