Marcus Smart found out through his fiance that he was getting traded to the Grizzlies -"It was definitely shocking"

Marcus Smart wasn't aware of his blockbuster trade to the Memphis Grizzlies that helped the Boston Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis from Washington. According to the former Defensive Player of the Year, he was asleep when the trade went down.

During an interview with CLNS Media Boston Sports Network, Smart said his fiancee informed him of the trade. Here's what Smart said about being blindsided by the Celtics:

“It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and we were good.

"I understand the business side of it, I’ve always been like that. I’m the first one to tell anyone, you can’t mix personal with business, it just doesn’t mix. I understand it’s a business. For me, it’s just the courtesy."

Not just Smart, but Celtics and NBA fans, in general, were shocked that he was traded. Smart had become a fan favorite and was the team's undisputed locker room leader. He was the culture-setter of the team. Smart was named the league DPOY a season ago and was crucial to their resurgence as a contender.

Marcus Smart in another ideal setting with Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies and Marcus Smart have found an excellent match in each other. The team was in dire need of a veteran presence and a defensive-minded point guard. Dillon Brooks departed in free agency to join the Houston Rockets, while Ja Morant is suspended for 25 games.

Smart comes in as the veteran locker room leader the team never had. He emerges as an adequate replacement for Brooks and the ideal starting point guard in Morant's absence.

The Grizzlies need more experience on their roster to get to the next level. With multiple conference finals and a finals appearance under the belt, Smart provides plenty of it. He could be a culture setter with the Grizzlies too.

Due to their inexperience in the past, the Grizzlies have lacked the focus and calmness against veteran contending teams in the conference. Their indiscipline off the court has also been significantly criticized. Moreover, superstar Morant's gun-flashing controversies have further proved to be a distraction for the team.

Marcus Smart could take these young players under his wing and help them reach their potential as one of the leaders. The Grizzlies have also added Derrick Rose into the mix. Smart will have good support from another veteran guard next to him.

