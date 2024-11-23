Marcus Smart Injury Update: Latest status of Grizzlies's guard against Bulls explored (Nov.23)

Marcus Smart has been listed as "questionable" for the Memphis Grizzlies' upcoming road game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday. The update was shared by the Memphis Grizzlies communications department on X on Friday.

The 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year last took to the court on Nov. 15 in the 123-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors, recording nine points, five rebounds and six assists.

Marcus Smart had previously returned from a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain when he played against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13. However, he has since been ruled out with an illness. This season, Smart is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Marcus Smart vs. Chicago Bulls

In his 11 years as a pro, Marcus Smart has faced the Chicago Bulls 23 times, compiling a record of 13 wins and 10 losses. He played the majority of the games, 22 out of the 23, with the Boston Celtics.

Throughout these matchups, Smart has averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Additionally, he recorded 1.4 blocks, with a field goal percentage of 36.5, while shooting 29.7% beyond the three-point line.

How to watch Marcus Smart in action during Grizzlies vs. Bulls?

Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies will be visiting the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM EST (5:00 PM PT).

The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV. For the home TV, the Chicago Sports Network will air the game, while FanDuel Sports Network-Southeast- Memphis will air for Memphis fans.

Fans can also stream the game live on fuboTV (broadcast restrictions may apply).

Additionally, the live-action can be heard on the radio via: 670 AM/ S: 1200 Am for the Chicago broadcast, and ESPN 92.9FM/680AM for the Memphis broadcast.

