Marcus Smart receives support from Celtics fans post injury comeback: "See you in the finals big bro"

Marcus Smart was a prominent figure in the Boston Celtics franchise, who was best known for his defensive versatility and his hustle. In his return from his ankle injury, Smart was huge for the Grizzlies' 116-115 overtime victory on Tuesday night's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Following the huge win, several Celtics fans showed their support.

Smart was huge for the team down the stretch of the game with some timely baskets and defensive plays. With Ja Morant continuing to lead the way for the team, Smart's presence gives the Grizzlies a different look both from an offensive and defensive standpoint.

After the game, Marcus Smart posted pictures from the matchup.

Here's a look at what Boston Celtics fans had to say in the comments:

"See you in the finals big bro."

From the Celtics fans' reactions, they still appreciated what Marcus Smart did for the franchise during his tenure in Boston as they are still rooting for him even if he is playing for another team.

During the game, Smart contributed 13 points (4-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-8 from 3-point range), five steals and three assists. He also made one timely defensive play during overtime when he drew a charge against Zion Williamson. Smart's timing in drawing charges is something Boston fans were accustomed to back in his days with the Celtics.

Marcus Smart talked about his ascending Memphis Grizzlies

Before Ja Morant's return to the court Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizzlies were in a rough place as they sat with a 6-19 record. Since Morant's return, the team has won four straight with things starting to look bright.

Coming off their recent Tuesday night win against the Pelicans, Marcus Smart had something to say about his surging Grizzlies, as per Beale Street Bears' Mark Nilon.

"We're a team that don't give up," Smart said. "I think we continue to show that, we've been in almost every game we played, and, eventually, we were going to come back and win one of these games where we're down 17. We've done it a few times and that's who we is and that's what we need to continue to be."

From Smart's comments, he sees his team as one that doesn't simply back down from competition, no matter how much the odds are stacked against them. Despite still being in a tough position in reaching the winning column, they are in a much better position now than how they started this season.