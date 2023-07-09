The Memphis Grizzlies needed help at the point guard position with the lengthy suspension of Ja Morant and that is why they traded for Marcus Smart. With the blockbuster trade in place, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys lamented on getting the news that he is moving to Tennessee.

Smart played the past nine seasons for the Boston Celtics and he formed a strong bond with teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. The 29-year-old combo guard will always treasure his bond with now his former teammates.

“I did cry. I have cried. I’ve cried because of the special relationship I have with the guys," tells Smart. "I grew up with Jayson and Jaylen their whole career, all of those other guys, even Al. Like I said before, a lot of those guys, Al, Jaylen, Jayson and those guys, when my mom passed away, they were there.

"They’ve been through tough times with me so it was tough. Not only that, I’ve been there my whole life so that was tough.”

The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year gave it all as a Celtic. In his last season in Boston, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Marcus Smart excited for a fresh start in Memphis

After being involved in a three-team blockbuster trade that involved Tyus Jones and Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart is already looking forward to a new challenge in helping the young Memphis Grizzlies go further in the NBA playoffs.

Upon hearing the news, Smart admitted that he cried, not just because that he is leaving his Celtics teammates behind but also the opportunity to start anew.

“I also cried because I was excited as well because I get to start a new journey in my life,” Smart said. “I’ve done everything I could do with that team. Jaylen and Jayson are great players and now it’s their time to grow into their own. That’s okay, that’s what it is but it was tough leaving those guys.”

Marcus Smart was a key figure in the Celtics' run going to the 2022 NBA Finals but fell short of the hot-shooting Golden State Warriors. With Morant out for 25 games, the Grizzlies also acquired former Memphis Tiger and league MVP Derrick Rose to help create a winning culture.

