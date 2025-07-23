Marcus Smart reveals ignoring Luka Doncic’s Lakers invite until follow-up changed his mind

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 23, 2025 00:30 GMT
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic's follow up convinced Marcus Smart to join the LA Lakers (Image Source: IMAGN)

It's hard for Boston Celtics fans to see Marcus Smart wearing the LA Lakers uniform. However, that's the reality after he completed a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. Smart signed a two-year, $11 million contract to join the Purple & Gold on Tuesday, thanks to Luka Doncic's recruitment.

LA is focused on building a competitive roster around Doncic. This is the reason why they signed Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency.

Although Smart hasn't been the same player over the past two seasons due to injury, the team still believes in him. He has struggled with injuries after being moved by the Celtics, playing just 54 games between 2023 and 2025.

On Monday, Smart was seen wearing his new team's practice uniform. The media asked him about the process behind his decision to join the L.A. team. According to the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Doncic's gesture of reaching out to him meant a lot. This is why he considered joining the California franchise.

“When you get a guy like Luka [Doncic], calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you’re at to see if you want to come and join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here,” Smart said. “For him to say, to see that he could really use my help, that meant a lot.
Smart revealed that he wasn't initially convinced that Doncic wants him to join the Lakers.

“I get a call from my agent saying, ‘Luka’s reaching out.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ Another day, same thing. Luka reached out again. Now it’s real, it’s no longer what-ifs, it’s real… That’s kinda what got the things going for me to be here.”
Kendrick Perkins likes the Lakers' acquisition of Smart better than the Clippers' move

Both L.A. teams have been active this summer. The Lakers secured their starting center in Ayton, added another shooter in Jake LaRavia and solidified their perimeter defense with Smart.

The LA Clippers added veteran players to their squad. This summer, the Clippers signed Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul.

However, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins liked the move to sign Smart better than the Clippers' signing of Beal. The 2008 NBA champion talked about it on the recent episode of "Road Trippin'."

"Marcus Smart is moving the needle more for the Lakers than Bradley Beal is moving the needle for the Clippers," Perkins said (4:15).
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen how both teams will perform with their new additions to the rosters.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
