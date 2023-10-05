Marcus Smart's $8 million Massachusetts crib goes up for sale as gritty guard gears up for life in Memphis.

Marcus Smart has put up his Massachussets crib up for sale after being dealt from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal involving Kristaps Porzingis.

Smart spent all nine of his NBA seasons with Boston. He became a fan-favorite for his heart and hustle on the team. He will be missed as a playmaking guard and tough defender. Smart is prepping for his new start in Memphis with the Grizzlies.

He's also saying goodbye to Boston and put his mansion on the market. Smart’s crib is listed at $8 million and is located in Newton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

The mansion has an accompanying pool house and features seven beds and 10 bathrooms. It's 10,579 square feet in size and is a contemporary, New Englander mansion with a mostly brick facade and three-car garage.

The massive house sits on a 1.12 acre lot. It has a in-ground, outdoor swimming pool and was built in 2015. The listing says that it was recently renovated and includes 13,000 total square footage with both houses put together.

The listing says that it's secluded yet accessible to nearby Boston. The kitchen is massive and open style, while the living room features a gas-fed fireplace. The house also has a pet spa, state-of-the-art media room, spa-like bathroom, gym and salon.

It's loaded with marble finishings, and the renovation features black-and-white inspired design.

Marcus Smart in Memphis

Marcus Smart will find a new home in Memphis. He should have a large role off the bat for the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant is suspended for the first 25 games.

The Grizzlies also traded away Tyus Jones in the deal to acquire Smart. The former Celtic player will be the starting point guard and will handle the ball during Morant’s suspension.

He may find a role next to Morant when he returns. It might be more likely that Smart becomes the sixth man for the team. It's a role he has thrived in before. He frequently came off the bench with the Celtics before becoming a starting lineup staple in the last three seasons.

Smart should fit nicely into the Grizzlies' defensive scheme as well. He will likely replace Dillon Brooks as the key defender for Memphis and be tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best ball handler or scoring guard.

Marcus Smart is also a cultural fit. The former Hustle Award winner should embrace the grit and grind style the Grizzlies are known for.