Marcus Smart Stats Tonight: How did former DPOY fare after starting with Luka Doncic in Lakers debut vs Suns? (Oct. 14)

Marcus Smart made his much-awaited debut in an LA Lakers jersey on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns in the preseason. The former Defensive Player of the Year started alongside Luka Doncic in his first game. Smart was dealing with Achilles tendinopathy entering this clash.There was uncertainty about how he would fare. However, Smart played well in his limited shifts. He made the right reads as a passer on offense and was active defensively, causing issues to the Suns' best perimeter players. Smart also showed his versatility on that end by guarding post players who had a size advantage efficiently.Just before halftime, he also drew a charge, showing encouraging signs that he's well-conditioned ahead of the season.Smart's impact extended beyond the box score in this instance, as he went scoreless in the first half. He didn't attempt a shot. Smart only had one assist and one foul to show for in 14:25 minutes.Marcus Smart remained passive on offense for the rest of the game. His stats didn't change much, barring an additional personal foul. Smart didn't attempt a single shot in 20 minutes of action, returning with just one assist. He had a plus-minus score of -2.