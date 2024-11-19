Mario Hezonja mocks Barstool Sports for Twitter ragebait against European crowds

Before and after his run in the NBA, Mario Hezonja has played basketball professionally overseas. Recently, the former first-round pick clapped back at a jab toward European sports fans.

Over the weekend, Barstool Sports posted a video on their X (formerly Twitter) account from a college football game. The arena was filled to capacity to see Florida take on LSU. For a brief moment, the stadium's lights were cut off to allow the crowd to illuminate the arena with their phones.

Barstool took a slight jab at fans overseas, saying that they'd never be able to comprehend something like this happening at a game. Mario Hezonja ended up re-posting it, finding the remark comical.

Since going back overseas, Hezonja has played for pro clubs in Greece and Russia. For the last three years, he has competed in EuroLeague with Real Madrid.

While leagues overseas are seen as lesser compared to the United States, sports is still a large part of their culture. Fans in Europe are just as, if not more, passionate when it comes to their favorite clubs as American fans.

Even though he isn't in the NBA anymore, Hezonja still finds himself playing alongside guys who have also spent time in the league. Some of his notable teammates include Facundo Campazzo and former OKC Thunder big man Serge Ibaka.

Breaking down Mario Hezonja's NBA career

Like many overseas prospects, Mario Hezonja turned pro at a very young age. He began playing professionally in Croatia at 13. Upon hitting the age requirement, he entered his name in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Hezonja ended up coming off the board early on draft night, getting selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic. The 6-foot-8 forward was seen as a promising prospect with lots of potential, but it didn't pan out for him that way.

Despite being a top-five pick, Mario Hezonja only spent five seasons in the NBA. Three years were with the Orlando Magic, followed by brief stints with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Across 330 career games, Hezonja averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. While he might not have panned out in the league, he still managed one signature moment.

When it comes to Hezonja's time in the NBA, his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most memorable. In his lone season as a member of the Knicks, he had a minor run-in with the two-time MVP.

After picking up a steal in the open floor, Hezonja got a dunk to go despite a chasedown effort from Giannis. When the superstar forward hit the deck, Hezonja stepped over him.

Last playing in the NBA five years ago, it's likely that a return to the league isn't in the cards for Hezonja.

