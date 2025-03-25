Mark Cuban delivers sly dig at 'longevity expert' Bryan Johnson for justifying indulgence in Cialis amid swirling allegations

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban took a sly dig at tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who is well-known for popularizing his painstaking ways of lengthening his youth and lifespan. One of many bizarre ways Johnson implements to extend his lifespan is by taking small amounts of Cialis, a fertility drug.

Johnson, who is currently accused of using Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to keep workplace misconduct allegations quiet, posted on Monday that he takes 2.5 mg of Cialis daily as part of his routine. While the drug is typically used by men to treat erectile dysfunction, the 47-year-old posted on X that he consumes Tadalafil (sold as Cialis) to sustain his lifespan.

The self-proclaimed longevity expert, whose bio on X reads: "Conquering death will be humanity's greatest achievement," caught the attention of Mark Cuban with this latest post about Cialis. The billionaire decided to poke some fun at Johnson for his bizarre habit.

Cuban shared a screenshot of the price of Tadalafil on his CostPlusDrugs website, writing:

"Just trying to help brian."

As per Cuban's screenshot, the cost of 2.5 grams of Tadalafil is $9.79.

Johnson is yet to respond to Cuban's dig, but the latter surely knows how to market his products. If Johnson responds to the tweet, it will only attract more attention to Cuban's medicine website. So it's a win-win for the former Mavs majority owner.

"That makes no sense whatsoever," - Mark Cuban questions rumors that Dallas Mavericks could part ways with Kyrie Irving this summer

After the Dallas Mavericks shockingly parted ways with Luka Doncic this season, Kyrie Irving saw a massive uptick in his usage. The impressive play from the nine-time All-Star was short-lived, however, as he wound up suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Given that he and the Mavericks are expected to begin extension talks this summer, there have been some rumors circulating that suggest that the two sides could part ways.

Although they're unfounded, the theory is that with Irving coming off the most significant injury of his career, Dallas may not want to offer him a max extension.

The way Mark Cuban sees things, the rumors don't make much sense. On an episode of the Your Mom's House Podcast, the Mavericks minority owner weighed in:

"I don’t watch the rumor mill. That makes no sense whatsoever... I love Kyrie too. Maybe they’re trying to get rid of the people I like? ... Somebody comes in, takes over a new company, and gets rid of the old guys."

Considering Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison was all-in on the Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis duo in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, it seems unlikely that the team will willingly part ways with him this summer.

As NBA fans have seen, however, anything is possible.

