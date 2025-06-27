Mark Cuban gives coaching advice to Jason Kidd to let Cooper Flagg handle playmaking duties

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban will be excited about the team's new-look roster. The Mavericks used their first pick of the 2025 NBA draft to select Cooper Flagg from Duke on Wednesday.

Cuban spoke to the press on Friday about how he hopes Mavericks coach Jason Kidd plays the highly rated rookie. He asserted that he would text Kidd and suggest the point guard position for Flagg.

“I’d send a text to J-Kidd, I'm like, 'Point guard, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up,'" Cuban said. "… Cooper at point guard, Klay at the 2, P.J. at 3, (Anthony Davis) and then (Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford), we'd have the biggest team in the NBA.

"We'd could play all kinds of games, all kinds of different types of mixes of lineups. We can play hard, we have depth."

Kidd shared the same thoughts as Cuban about playing Flagg as a point guard. He disclosed his plans to try Flagg in the position when the summer league starts, during Flagg's introductory press conference on Friday.

“I want to put him at point guard," Kidd said. "I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts being able to run the show. Being able to play the 2, play the 3, he's comfortable playing that. But we want to push, and I think he's going to respond in a positive way."

Flagg will join a Mavs roster that contains future Hall of Famers Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. He will make his debut when the Mavericks play the LA Lakers in the summer league on July 10.

Mark Cuban likens moment Mavs selected Cooper Flagg to a Taylor Swift concert

Mark Cuban was in attendance during Cooper Flagg's introductory presser on Friday. He shared his reaction to the moment Flagg became a Maverick, likening the moment to being at a Taylor Swift concert.

"Yeah, I was there watching, and my son came in, and it was like we got (into) the (top) four picks, and he's like 'Go put a shirt on.' I'm like, 'I'm not moving,'" Cuban said. ...

"And then when it happened, Jake and I were going nuts, called Patrick (Dumont), we were like two kids going to a Taylor Swift concert. I think everybody in Dallas who was watching just went nuts."

The Mavs won the draft lottery despite having only a 1.8% chance. They now have a chance to make up for the loss of Luka Doncic to the Lakers during last season's midseason trade.

