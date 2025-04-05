Mark Cuban goes off on Donald Trump's supporter accusing him of undermining U.S. pharma

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump. While the two are both businessmen, Cuban has made it clear that after speaking with Trump, he doesn't share many of his views.

Cuban's dislike for Trump wound up leading to an exchange with one of the President's supporters on Saturday morning.

In response to a clip of Cuban speaking with Stephen A. Smith on his "Stephen A. Smith Show" about U.S. tariffs implemented by Trump, one of the President's supporters called Cuban out. It was for him selling pills from overseas through his CostPlusDrugs, which is aimed at giving Americans access to affordable prescriptions.

According to Mark Cuban, however, the Trump supporter needs to get his facts straight.

"You probably should do your homework. We have one of the most advanced robotics factory in the country. We make things like drugs for kids with cancer that they can’t get elsewhere, biosimilars and drugs that are in shortage and sell them at an affordable price.

"We are expanding as we speak so we can do more and more. What do you do?"

This, of course, comes on the heels of Cuban saying that under Trump's new tariffs, CostPlusDrugs would have no choice but to increase prices. Despite that, he's vowed to be transparent about the increase in pricing for customers.

Mark Cuban recalls learning about Luka Doncic trade during conversation with Nico Harrison

When Mark Cuban was the Dallas Mavericks' majority owner, he famously said that if he had to decide between getting divorced and trading Luka Doncic, he would have to choose Doncic.

Despite that, as he's stated several times since the trade, the decision wasn't up to him. Although when he sold the team to the Adelson family, he wanted to retain control of basketball operations, he wound up being forced into a backseat role.

During his appearance on the "Stephen A. Smith Show" this week, Cuban recalled the conversation with general manager Nico Harrison in the wake of the trade. At the time, Harrison called him late in the night, with Cuban under the impression that he was looking for approval on a potential trade:

“I was like, ‘You’re asking me, right?! This isn’t done?’ And he (Nico Harrison) was like, ‘No, it’s done!' And I was like, ‘Ok, nothing more to talk about. Thanks for giving me the call.'”

In the wake of the trade, Cuban has continued to distance himself from the move, attending Doncic's first game against Dallas in LA back in February.

When Doncic and the Lakers visit American Airlines Center on Wednesday, Mark Cuban will likely be in attendance once more.

