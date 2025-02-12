Mark Cuban makes his feelings clear about fan ejections after 'Fire Nico Harrison' moment 

Monday night in Dallas was filled with drama as a fan had an argument with Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban which led to him being ejected from the American Airlines Center. It was not just a single fan, multiple fans were ejected from the Mavericks-Kings game because of a violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.

On Monday, the Mavericks played their second home game after returning from a five-game road trip. They faced the Sacramento Kings and despite the best efforts of the squad, they lost the matchup in overtime, 129-128.

Cuban expressed his feelings on the ejections after the disappointing loss in a conversation with DallasHoopsJournal.com.

"Fans were booing during crunch time while we had the ball and while we were shooting [free throws]. I wanted to see why,” Cuban said. “So I looked where they were looking to see why they were booing. When the guy (it was just one) saw me, he started screaming at me. I had no idea what he said, but he was obviously mad."

Later, Cuban expressed his thoughts on the grounds for ejection for any fan. He said if anyone is creating a disturbance, violating the code of conduct, or making it harder for other fans to watch the game, they shall be removed.

What happened between Mark Cuban and the fan leading to the ejection?

Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban was in attendance on Monday to watch the Luka Doncic-less Mavs perform. However, things got heated during the second half when a fan got into an argument with Cuban. The Shark Tank personality was sitting courtside while the fan, Chris Taylor was sitting 25 rows behind him.

Taylor was chanting "Fire Nico," directed towards Mavs GM Nico Harrison because of the Luka Doncic trade. When Cuban told him to sit down he didn't listen which resulted in him getting escorted out of the building.

In addition to Taylor, his friend was also escorted out of the building for wearing a T-shirt with a portrait of owner Miriam Adelson with a clown nose. Another fan was ejected from the building because he held up "Fire Nico" signs that violated the NBA's Fan Code of Conduct.

The Mavericks gave explanations for all ejections on Monday night. They said Taylor's behavior and confrontation with Mark Cuban were disruptive and uncooperative.

Meanwhile, his friend and the fan with the sign board were ejected for possessing garments, items of clothing or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person.

