Mark Cuban puts forward major NBA draft shakeup amid Ryan Nembhard's Mavs move

Mark Cuban proposed a major NBA draft shakeup in an X post on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks' minority owner talked about the adjustments the league should make to its existing draft system.

Cuban expressed his thoughts on the subject while replying to The Ringer's Bill Simmons. On Friday, the "Bill Simmons Podcast" host tweeted his amazement at the undrafted status of Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard and the Mavs' decision to sign him to a two-way contract.

The "Shark Tank" personality used Simmons' tweet as an opportunity to point out the flaws in the current drafting system. He began his explanation by suggesting the league add two more draft rounds.

Cuban highlighted that as the draft reaches the 50th pick mark, panic ensues among agents who want to get their clients selected or, in some cases, avoid getting drafted so they can land contracts with their preferred teams.

Mark Cuban pointed out that after the last name in the draft is called out, it is followed by a scramble among the agents and teams. He called the post-draft processes and negotiations the hardest part of the draft.

Lastly, the Mavs' minority owner revealed that he had suggested the NBA go four rounds during the draft in the last CBA, but the league apparently ignored it. He also shed light on Ryan Nembhard's deal and said the two-way player would have been a mid-second-round selection if not for many picks being consolidated with a few teams.

Mark Cuban urges Jason Kidd to let Cooper Flagg handle playmaking duties

The Dallas Mavericks won the lottery and chose Cooper Flagg as the first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. After the event, Mavs reporter Noah Weber asked Mark Cuban about his thoughts on the position Flagg should play on his new team.

"I’d send a text to J-Kidd, I'm like, 'Point guard, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up,'" Cuban said.

Later, Cuban named his Mavs starting five post-drafting Flagg. He had the Duke standout and Klay Thompson in the backcourt positions, while P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis took the frontcourt, and Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford as the center.

Mark Cuban also shared his thoughts on the Mavs' current roster depth. He complimented the versatility available to Jason Kidd and was excited for the team's future.

