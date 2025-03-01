Mark Cuban's son Jake Cuban hilariously sums up wild celebration after $50,000,000 star's clutch shot

Mark Cuban's son, Jake Cuban, may have gone a little over the top when celebrating Mavericks star Klay Thompson's clutch shot in Thursday's win over the Hornets. Thompson turned back the clock with a vintage corner 3-point shot to bail out Dallas on a near-broken play after Kyrie Irving chased his own miss.

He dished it to Thompson, who made a heavily contested shot and gave the Mavericks a six-point separation with 1:48 left in the game.

You may view that possession at the 8:31 mark of this video:

Mark Cuban and his son, Jake Cuban, attended the game courtside, and their reactions were captured on the camera. The Mavericks' official handle posted the pic with Jake in the background, who was ecstatic after that shot went down. Jake took to Instagram to sum up his celebration hilariously, saying:

"Might've been a little too happy"

Jake Cuban's Instagram story

Klay Thompson joined the Mavericks on a three-year $50,000,000 contract. The former Warriors champion has been solid for the team as a third or fourth option, averaging 14.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 40.1% 3-point shooting after going 38.7% last year with Golden State.

He was the team's third-best scorer against the Hornets, tallying 18 points on 6 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3.

Mark Cuban's son, Jake Cuban, was just as hurt as anyone after Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban's son, Jake Cuban, didn't hold back his emotions on the shocking Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks' minority owner's youngest child is a huge fan of the Mavericks and Doncic and was as hurt as anyone when he saw him don the Lakers' colors.

"Ouch," Jake Cuban wrote in his Instagram story after Lakers released picks of Doncic in the Purple and Gold for the first time.

In a separate post, Jake shared a teary-eyed emoji after videos of Mavericks fans mourning Doncic's departure to the Lakers went viral. Despite still being around the Mavericks after selling his majority stake, Mark Cuban claimed he had no idea of the trade.

He tried to stop it once he was informed, but the Mavericks didn't listen. The deal ultimately went through, with Dallas acquiring another All-NBA player in return from the Lakers in Anthony Davis, along with young 3-and-D prospect Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

