Mark Cuban's son makes stance clear on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks exit as trade rumors intensifies

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season ended when the Milwaukee Bucks lost 119-118 in overtime to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks led 118-111 with 40.0 seconds remaining before wilting in the face of the Pacers’ relentless pressure. Milwaukee’s disappointing end heightened rumors around the two-time MVP’s future in the franchise that drafted him in 2013.

Ad

On Sunday, The Greek Freak shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a Bucks shirt showing the message “Win for Cream City.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Cuban’s son, Jake Cuban, promptly reacted to the post:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Buddy’s long gone 😂”

Mark Cuban's son, Jake Cuban, is convinced Giannis Antetokounmpo's days with the Milwaukee Bucks are over. [photo: @giannis_an34/IG]

Cuban’s youngest child is no stranger to shocking trades. A confessed Luka Doncic fan, he watched the Dallas Mavericks send his favorite player to the LA Lakers in early February. The 15-year-old wrote on Instagram following the Doncic trade:

Ad

“Rockin 77 till I die.”

Jake Cuban wrote on Instagram after the Luka Doncic trade in February. [photo: @jake_cuban/IG]

Mark Cuban’s son is convinced Giannis Antetokounmpo is the next superstar to have a change of scenery. Jake is not the only basketball fan who thinks the superstar forward’s days with the Bucks are done. Multiple NBA insiders also believe the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee has come to an end.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s three-year, $175.3 million extension will start next season

The rumors about Antetokounmpo’s future could be moot if the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in keeping him. Following the two-time MVP’s jaw-dropping series against the Indiana Pacers, they should regroup and retool the roster around the Greek superstar.

The Bucks have control over Antetokounmpo for at least the next two years. He signed a three-year, $175.3 million deal in October with a player option heading into the 2027-28 season, per Spotrac. Unless the Bucks trade him or Antetokounmpo forces his way out, he should remain a staple with the team until at least the summer of 2027.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Instead of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could revamp the lineup by allowing Brook Lopez, who struggled in the playoffs, to go. Unless he is willing to stay for a veteran’s minimum, they should look for a younger alternative than the veteran center.

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Kevin Porter Jr. have player options. Regardless of what they do, the Bucks have some wiggle room to upgrade the supporting cast. Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo should be paramount if they want to remain relevant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More