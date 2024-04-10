"Mark Cuban had this set up to send a message": NBA fans react to details of Daniel Gafford's robbery before Mavs trade

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear after they acquired Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline. His chemistry with his All-Star teammates has proven to be a significant part of how the team has played. Unfortunately, Gafford experienced something unexpected before the trade that cost him quite a fortune.

The Mavericks initiated the trade to acquire Gafford from the Washington Wizards at the deadline. However, it was later revealed that his house in Washington was "left in shambles" a week before he was traded. According to sources, his house was robbed and valuables were stolen.

NBA Insider Marc Spears reported about what happened at Gafford's house.

"Gafford said matters were made more challenging in Washington for him and his wife, DaShundra, when their home in Alexandria, Virginia, was burglarized and ‘left in shambles’ about a week before the trade," Spears reported.

Following this, fans shared their thoughts on what happened with Gafford before the trade.

"Mark Cuban had this robbery set up to send a message," one fan said about the robbery.

"Same thing happened to Deni… Washington is cooked," X user @rollupmywrist said about the incident during Deni Advija's rookie season.

"These NBA fans are ruthless," User @WigginsWick22 speculates that a fan probably robbed the NBA center.

A few fans criticized the safety of the nation's capital.

"People wonder why Ted leonsis wants the Wizards out of DC," @SkimpPicks shared.

"Thats Washington for u," @VoidFiji posted his thoughts about Washington.

"Washington is so garbage," @AnsonW_1 didn't hold back in criticizing the Wizards' city.

It was an unfortunate incident for Gafford and his family. The Mavs center also shared how he responded to what happened. According to him, he looked at it positively and was thankful that no one in his family was hurt when it happened.

Gafford has played 27 games for Dallas this season and his fit with the team has been incredible. He's averaging 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The center has also been shooting well in the field, thanks to the open looks he's getting from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He's making 77.3% from the field with his current team.

Daniel Gafford channels his inner Black Mamba before the playoffs

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are around the corner and the Mavs are starting to get ready. Their new center, Daniel Gafford, is motivated to play in the postseason for the second time in his career, this time, with the title in mind.

Gafford shared how the Mavs are eager to win it all this season by channeling his inner Kobe Bryant after their win against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I’m pretty sure everybody is excited," Gafford shared. "...We can be excited, but in the great words of Kobe Bryant, God rest his soul, ‘The job’s not done until it’s done.'"

Gafford has been reliable for Dallas and could be useful for their postseason run. In their recent win, he had 26 points and seven rebounds. He didn't miss a shot and made all of his 12 attempts from the field.

