Mark Cuban weighs in on Nico Harrison’s Dirk Nowitzki mention amid backlash for Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on general manager Nico Harrison's latest comments about the highly criticized Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

On Tuesday, Harrison and Mavericks CEO Rick Welts held a media session to discuss the blockbuster deal that enraged many Dallas fans, some of whom have called for Harrison’s firing.

Cuban was among those who criticized the trade, repeatedly saying that he was not consulted. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime Maverick Dirk Nowitzki also publicly voiced his disapproval.

When asked about Nowitzki’s concerns regarding the franchise’s treatment of longtime employees, Harrison said:

"My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, it's what's the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks, and that's the most important thing. Some of those decisions are going to be unpopular maybe to Dirk and maybe to the fans, but my obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks."

Mavericks reporter Tim Cato shared Harrison's remarks on X, which prompted a lengthy reply from Cuban. He tweeted, in part:

"Dirk is the Dallas Mavericks. Then, now and forever. No one should ever forget that. That statue will be here forever. Loyalty never fades away."

"That will never change. I know fans are upset. But don't be upset at the players. Support them. Root for them. Rally behind them."

Mark Cuban purchased a majority stake in the Mavericks in January 2000. During his tenure, he was deeply involved in basketball operations, including the drafting of Doncic in 2018.

In December 2023, the NBA Board of Governors approved the sale of a 67% controlling interest in the team to Miriam Adelson and her company, Las Vegas Sands. Cuban retained a 27% minority stake.

Patrick Dumont, the son-in-law of Miriam Adelson and the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, now serves as the Mavericks’ governor. He is also president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands.

Mark Cuban comments on losing control after Mavs majority stake sale

According to Mark Cuban, when he sold the majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families last season, he had expected to remain involved in basketball operations.

On the April 4 episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Cuban revealed that a verbal agreement had been in place for him to continue in that role.

"It was a handshake agreement and… I tried to put it in the contract," Cuban said (Timestamp: 22:48). "Actually, the NBA said no. They said basically it's between you and the new ownership, and they went in their direction."

Mark Cuban reiterated that he had not been consulted on the trade and said he would not have dealt 26-year-old superstar Luka Doncic had he still been in control of basketball decisions.

