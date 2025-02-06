"Mark Cuban would've fired a person who suggested it" - NBA analyst minces no words on former Mavericks majority owner's reaction to Luka Doncic trade

Mark Cuban always praised Luka Doncic when he was the majority owner and governor of the Dallas Mavericks. Cuban owned the team for 23 years before selling it to the new majority governor, Miriam Adelson.

Adelson then put her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, in charge of running the organization. Adelson and Dumont are the owners who approved the Luka Doncic trade, which has upset Mavs fans.

The trade has been the talk of the NBA for the past week as everyone in the basketball world has been baffled by the decision. Many people have wondered if Cuban would have done the trade himself, given his known support for Doncic.

NBA analyst Tim Legler suggested that Cuban wouldn't have traded Doncic:

"Not only would Mark Cuban not have done the deal, Mark Cuban would have fired a person who suggested it on the spot in his organization. He'd be certain that person has to be doing something in terms of narcotics"

Unfortunately for Cuban and Mavericks fans, he gave up any say he would have had over a move like this when he sold the team in 2023.

Mark Cuban's old quote about Luka Doncic resurfaces after Mavericks trade Doncic to Lakers

Mark Cuban was the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks from 2000 until 2023. Cuban was instrumental in trading up to draft Luka Doncic to the Mavericks in 2018 and has been very public about his love for his former star player.

The Doncic trade has resurfaced an old quote from Cuban in 2020 about the former Mavericks star. Cuban had said if he had to choose between his wife or Doncic, he would choose Doncic:

"If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka, catch me at my lawyer's office preparing for a divorce"

Unfortunately for Cuban, the new Mavericks ownership did not feel the same way about Doncic and he now finds himself as a Laker.

