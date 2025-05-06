Mark Daigneault reacts to OKC's Game 1 meltdown after shocking foul tactic sparks backlash

Mark Daigneault instructed his OKC Thunder players to foul the Denver Nuggets late in the fourth quarter instead of allowing a 3-point attempt. The strategy backfired as the Nuggets pulled off a 121-119 come-from-behind win. Aaron Gordon’s game-winning triple dragged the visitors to an upset victory.

Ad

After the game, the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year winner had this to say about the strategy that earned backlash from Thunder fans:

“That’s usually our deal, to foul up 3 and to play that game. I thought we executed the fouls pretty well, it didn't go our way tonight, but it's worked out well for us in the past. I didn't think that's why we lost the game.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Alex Caruso grabbed Nikola Jokic to force the three-time MVP to the free-throw line with 12.2 seconds remaining. Jokic went perfect to push the Nuggets to within 117-116.

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunked the ball following a timeout, Caruso again did as asked by Mark Daigneault. The defensive ace sent Aaron Gordon to the free-throw line. Gordon made both his shots before Thunder forward Chet Holmgren muffed both his bonus attempts.

Christian Braun grabbed the ball off the second miss from Holmgren and passed it to Russell Westbrook, who found Gordon free. The high-flying forward nailed a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to stun the OKC Thunder. Jalen Williams’ desperate heave failed to hit the rim as the Nuggets walked away with the road win.

Ad

Mark Daigneault’s OKC Thunder blinked first in Game 1

Game 1 on Sunday went down to whichever team would play with poise and smarts. The OKC Thunder led 113-102 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a 25-footer with 4:31 to go in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic, who had 18 points in the period, kept the Denver Nuggets within striking distance.

Momentum shifted to the visiting team when The Joker sank a 26-foot triple to inch his team to 115-114. With 1:07 remaining, the Thunder and the Nuggets exchanged one crucial play after another.

Ad

Mark Daigneault's team finally blinked and did it in back-to-back possessions. Chet Holmgren’s two missed free throws seemed to freeze the Thunder, who could not find Aaron Gordon quickly enough. OKC’s defense, superb for most of the game, stuttered when it mattered most.

The Nuggets drew first blood and stole home-court advantage after Mark Daigneault’s team lost its poise late in Game 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More