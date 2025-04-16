Mark Sears talks about winning mental battle in NBA draft combine experience (Exclusive)

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears opened up on his challenges in the 2024 NBA draft combine. He was originally scheduled to enter the draft a year earlier, but his experience at the event made him change his mind.

Ad

During a conversation with Sportskeeda's Mike Medina on Wednesday, Sears recalled his experience in the combine and how it helped him realize he needed to put extra work into his craft.

Q: "For you personally, you withdrew from the NBA draft last year after the combine because you wanted to further your develop your game at Alabama. Now that you've gone through another year, what do you think that extra year did for you?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sears: "My playmaking has improved just playing in the pick-and-roll and making the pocket reads. My passing overall really developed and I averaged a career-high in assists (5.1). Just being able to be that playmaker was important. Even when my shots aren't falling. I'm still able to be effective with passing."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When asked about the positive side of his participation, the guard explained that having the chance to talk with NBA staff motivated him to keep working and become a better version of himself.

Ad

Q: "What do you take away from your draft combine experience?"

Sears: "The experience overall was great. I'm able to be in NBA workouts and NBA arenas and talk to NBA GMs. It was definitely motivational. Hopefully, I'm able to go through the same process again with going to the NBA Combine. I feel like that experience will come over. I feel like I'll be more prepared."

Ad

Mark Sears is coming off two remarkable seasons in Alabama

Mark Sears helped the Crimson Tide go to the NCAA Final Four last season, losing against the eventual champions, the UConn Huskies, in the semifinals. He was close to reaching the same stage this year before the Duke Blue Devils defeated them in the Elite Eight.

He's now set to make it to the pros as a more mature player, although his numbers declined from last season.

Ad

Sears averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season. In contrast, he posted 18.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.1 apg and 0.9 spg. His assist numbers confirm that he worked on his game and can be a solid contributor with his play-making abilities.

It's uncommon to see a player withdraw from the draw, given that it is so close to the big event, but Mark Sears hopes that the decision pays off this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More