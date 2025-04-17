Mark Williams makes major claim on potential injury that voided Lakers trade

Mark Williams addressed his voided trade with the LA Lakers on social media during a fan Q&A session on X on Wednesday. Already in his offseason after the Charlotte Hornets saw another season end in April, Williams took time out to engage with NBA Twitter and faced a few interesting questions, including his move to LA, which unpredictably fell apart.

Ad

Williams reportedly failed his physical and didn't meet a condition set by the Lakers to make the trade official. According to reports, his back injuries over the past few years were one of the ailments that LA was concerned about. An X user named Audel Del Toro asked Williams if the back or ankle injuries were "cooked," to which the Hornets center replied, saying:

"I didn’t miss a game this season for either of those things"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Williams' claim was right for all but one game. He missed majority of the 2024-25 season with a foot injury, but as per Fox Sports, he dealt with a back issue on Apr. 4 against the Sacramento Kings. In a separate tweet, when asked directly about his voided trade to the Lakers, Williams suggested the fan target the question at Rob Pelinka and Co.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 7-footer averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 44 games. Had the trade to LA gone through, Williams would have landed with the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap.

Many felt the deal falling apart would hurt the Lakers, but JJ Redick's crew has stayed afloat, finishing the season 50-32 and securing the third seed in the Western Conference.

It will be interesting to see if LA struggles to replicate its success without Mark Williams in the playoffs, where it could have used size at the five in a few matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More