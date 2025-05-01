Mark Williams seemingly takes a shot at Rob Pelinka and Lakers after the first-round playoff exit

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified May 01, 2025 05:09 GMT
Mark Williams seemingly takes a shot at Rob Pelinka and Lakers after the first-round playoff exit

Charlotte Hornets big Mark Williams seemingly appeared to shade the LA Lakers and GM Rob Pelinka following their NBA 2025 first-round playoff exit. The Purple and Gold went down 103-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves to lose 4-1.

The Charlotte Hornets center who was traded ahead of the deadline for LA — a move that was later resceinded, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a simple emoji to express his thoughts.

The trade of Williams from the Charlotte Hornets to the Lakers was rescinded after the big failed his physical. Per reporters, LA also cited multiple issues discovered during the test, leading them to call off the trade. This saw players from both sides who were dealt return to their original teams.

The center-less Lakers were undone by the Wolves on both ends of the floor. While it is debatable how much of an impact Mark Williams may have had, it's safe to say he would have been a much-needed asset for the Lakers in the postseason.

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
