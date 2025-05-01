Charlotte Hornets big Mark Williams seemingly appeared to shade the LA Lakers and GM Rob Pelinka following their NBA 2025 first-round playoff exit. The Purple and Gold went down 103-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves to lose 4-1.
The Charlotte Hornets center who was traded ahead of the deadline for LA — a move that was later resceinded, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a simple emoji to express his thoughts.
The trade of Williams from the Charlotte Hornets to the Lakers was rescinded after the big failed his physical. Per reporters, LA also cited multiple issues discovered during the test, leading them to call off the trade. This saw players from both sides who were dealt return to their original teams.
The center-less Lakers were undone by the Wolves on both ends of the floor. While it is debatable how much of an impact Mark Williams may have had, it's safe to say he would have been a much-needed asset for the Lakers in the postseason.
