Mark Williams Stats Tonight: How did 7-foot big play against LeBron James' Lakers after failed trade?(Feb. 19)

Mark Williams returned for the Charlotte Hornets against the LA Lakers in Wednesday's "makeup" game for the teams after they had their January contest postponed. It was a game with some bad blood for Williams who nearly joined the Lakers at the trade deadline. However, LA voided the trade, citing a failed physical.

Ad

Williams claimed he didn't have any injuries and was surprised about the trade getting voided for this issue. He made his thoughts clear on this issue before the game, saying:

"I didn’t think I failed my physical. That never even crossed my mind. The night I got traded, I played hella minutes—I didn’t think that was possible. Every injury I’ve had has been well-documented, and I’ve been 100% since. I don’t know what went into that decision. That’s up to them."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Williams suited up against the Lakers hoping to prove the team wrong about their decision. The 7-foot- big man, however, couldn't make much difference. He had four points, five rebounds and one foul in 14 first-half minutes. Williams shot 2 of 4 from the floor. Despite the Lakers playing small for majority of the half, he failed to expose their lack of interior defense. Williams was a +/- -7 with the Hornets trailing 48-37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback