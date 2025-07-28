Markieff Morris goes off on brother Marcus Morris' no-bond arrest for bad check: "Got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s**t"

Markieff Morris wasn't happy with his twin brother's arrest in a Florida airport on Sunday due to alleged check fraud. Marcus Morris was detained by police and was held without bond. The former NBA player is currently in custody at the Broward County jail. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Markieff went off on a rant about his twin's arrest. He wasn't happy with how Marcus had been treated by the police, especially with the alleged fraud regarding insufficient funds on his check. &quot;The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud sh*t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird sh*t gave me a headache. Can't stop nothin!&quot; Markieff tweeted. Marcus and Markieff Morris were born and raised in Philadelphia. They played high school basketball in their hometown before transferring to APEX Academy in New Jersey. They also went to the same college in Kansas, playing together for three seasons before entering the 2011 NBA draft.The Phoenix Suns picked Markieff at 13th, with the Houston Rockets taking Marcus in the following pick. They would later team up in Phoenix after the Rockets traded Marcus midway through his second season in Houston.The Morris twins were teammates for two and a half seasons before parting ways again. Markieff would thrive in Phoenix and have his best years there, while Marcus wouldn't have his breakout season until signing with the New York Knicks in 2019.Marcus would get traded to the LA Clippers during the 2019-20 season, while Markieff would win his first championship with the LA Lakers inside the NBA bubble that same season. Marcus and Markieff Morris want to box Nikola Jokic's older brothersMarcus and Markieff Morris want to box Nikola Jokic's older brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking on &quot;The Big Podcast&quot; with Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus and Markieff Morris expressed their interest in a boxing match against the Jokic brothers. Markieff has beef with Nikola for a big hit during the 2021-22 NBA season, which put him out for a good chunk of the campaign. Marcus would get involved on social media, prompting Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic. The twins only want a boxing match since Nemanja has a background in mixed martial arts, with Shaq open to facilitating the bouts.