  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Markieff Morris
  • Markieff Morris goes off on brother Marcus Morris' no-bond arrest for bad check: "Got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s**t"

Markieff Morris goes off on brother Marcus Morris' no-bond arrest for bad check: "Got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s**t"

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:40 GMT
Markieff Morris goes off on brother Marcus Morris
Markieff Morris goes off on brother Marcus Morris' no-bond arrest for bad check. (Photo: IMAGN)

Markieff Morris wasn't happy with his twin brother's arrest in a Florida airport on Sunday due to alleged check fraud. Marcus Morris was detained by police and was held without bond. The former NBA player is currently in custody at the Broward County jail.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Markieff went off on a rant about his twin's arrest. He wasn't happy with how Marcus had been treated by the police, especially with the alleged fraud regarding insufficient funds on his check.

"The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud sh*t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird sh*t gave me a headache. Can't stop nothin!" Markieff tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Marcus and Markieff Morris were born and raised in Philadelphia. They played high school basketball in their hometown before transferring to APEX Academy in New Jersey. They also went to the same college in Kansas, playing together for three seasons before entering the 2011 NBA draft.

The Phoenix Suns picked Markieff at 13th, with the Houston Rockets taking Marcus in the following pick. They would later team up in Phoenix after the Rockets traded Marcus midway through his second season in Houston.

Ad

The Morris twins were teammates for two and a half seasons before parting ways again. Markieff would thrive in Phoenix and have his best years there, while Marcus wouldn't have his breakout season until signing with the New York Knicks in 2019.

Ad

Marcus would get traded to the LA Clippers during the 2019-20 season, while Markieff would win his first championship with the LA Lakers inside the NBA bubble that same season.

Marcus and Markieff Morris want to box Nikola Jokic's older brothers

Marcus and Markieff Morris want to box Nikola Jokic&#039;s older brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)
Marcus and Markieff Morris want to box Nikola Jokic's older brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking on "The Big Podcast" with Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus and Markieff Morris expressed their interest in a boxing match against the Jokic brothers. Markieff has beef with Nikola for a big hit during the 2021-22 NBA season, which put him out for a good chunk of the campaign.

Ad

Marcus would get involved on social media, prompting Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic. The twins only want a boxing match since Nemanja has a background in mixed martial arts, with Shaq open to facilitating the bouts.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications