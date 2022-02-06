Markieff Morris' potential return put into question by Miami Heat as per sources, team has reportedly declined to "discuss his status"

Miami Heat power forward Markieff Morris has featured in 10 games for the franchise this season and has missed 43 games thus far. This is due to an injury sustained during the game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8, 2021, where Nikola Jokic shoved him to the floor from behind. This has resulted in Keef getting sidelined for about three months now and counting.

According to the Miami Herald, the forward has reportedly informed the Heat that he wants to play, but there seems to be some reluctance from the team. His availability for the Heat has been listed as out due to what they call a "return to competitive reconditioning." With some clarity needed on his status, the franchise has declined to share any more information as it relates to Morris.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Earlier in the year, Keef had shared a hint of his return to the court in a short tweet, but it's been a month with no return date in sight for the 6-feet 9-inches NBA champion.

Markieff Morris misses his 44th game tonight against the Charlotte Hornets

Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Having bounced around a lot in the past 4 seasons in the NBA, Markieff Morris signed with the Miami Heat on Aug. 6, 2021, with hopes of sinking his feet deep in the team. His season has, however, taken an unusual turn as the forward has had to miss over half the number of games for the season and is still counting.

Reports suggest that Morris has been keen to get back on the court but the Heat are not entirely onboard as their reservations remain unclear. He also took to his Twitter page to state that he had been cleared. It wouldn't be the first time the 32-year old suffers a neck injury, as he had an earlier experience in January 2019, which resulted in him missing about six weeks.

Keef Morris @Keefmorris Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact to! Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact to!

The Heat went on the road against the Charlotte Hornets tonight and the forward was still listed as out for the game. He misses his 44th game of the season and might likely miss the rest of the season as nothing suggests otherwise. Rumors dictate that a trade is probably in the offing.

