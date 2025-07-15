"Markkanen getting traded tonight": LA talk show co-host goes wild after Kyle Filipowski's summer league explosion

Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski exploded for 35 points on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. The No. 32 pick of the 2024 NBA draft shot 11-for-19, including 5-for-8 from deep. Filipowski has turned heads in three summer league games.
Following Filipowski’s impressive performance, LA Clippers Radio Network host Adam Ausland promptly tweeted:
Lauri Markkanen has been a fixture in trade rumors over the past two seasons. He averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 season on his way to the Most Improved Player of the Year award. After winning the MIP honor and earning an All-Star selection, the sweet-shooting forward’s numbers have dropped.
Last season, “The Finnisher” averaged 19.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.5 apg. He will also be entering the first of a four-year, $195.8 million contract for a team that continues to embrace a full-blown rebuild. After the Utah Jazz traded Collin Sexton ($25 million) and John Collins ($26.5 million) in separate deals, Markkanen’s $46.3 million salary could be next.
Meanwhile, Kyle Filipowski will only be entering the second of a four-year, $12.0 million deal he signed in 2024. He will be in the books in the next two seasons for $6 million. Filipowski’s impressive performance against the Spurs only added fuel to trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen.
Kyle Filipowski is within Utah’s timeline more than Lauri Markkanen
Kyle Filipowski’s development is crucial for the Utah Jazz because he is still 22 years old, six years younger than Lauri Markkanen. Utah added 19-year-old Ace Bailey and 22-year-old Walter Clayton Jr. in the draft, which signaled the continuing rebuild.
The Jazz also traded John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson for players on expiring contracts. Coach Will Hardy’s team could look even more different following the one-year remaining deals of Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love.
Filipowski can play center or power forward, making him a versatile piece for Hardy to work on. He is within Utah's timeline of becoming relevant again more than Markkanen or any player on the Jazz frontline.
Kyle Filipowski played 72 games last season but only 27 as a starter. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. As a rebuilding team that is likely to finish with another lottery appearance, having Filipowski develop more will help the Jazz in the future.
