"Markkanen getting traded tonight": LA talk show co-host goes wild after Kyle Filipowski's summer league explosion

Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski exploded for 35 points on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. The No. 32 pick of the 2024 NBA draft shot 11-for-19, including 5-for-8 from deep. Filipowski has turned heads in three summer league games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following Filipowski’s impressive performance, LA Clippers Radio Network host Adam Ausland promptly tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Auslund @followAdamA LINK Markkanen getting traded tonight

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lauri Markkanen has been a fixture in trade rumors over the past two seasons. He averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 season on his way to the Most Improved Player of the Year award. After winning the MIP honor and earning an All-Star selection, the sweet-shooting forward’s numbers have dropped.

Last season, “The Finnisher” averaged 19.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.5 apg. He will also be entering the first of a four-year, $195.8 million contract for a team that continues to embrace a full-blown rebuild. After the Utah Jazz traded Collin Sexton ($25 million) and John Collins ($26.5 million) in separate deals, Markkanen’s $46.3 million salary could be next.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle Filipowski will only be entering the second of a four-year, $12.0 million deal he signed in 2024. He will be in the books in the next two seasons for $6 million. Filipowski’s impressive performance against the Spurs only added fuel to trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen.

Kyle Filipowski is within Utah’s timeline more than Lauri Markkanen

Kyle Filipowski’s development is crucial for the Utah Jazz because he is still 22 years old, six years younger than Lauri Markkanen. Utah added 19-year-old Ace Bailey and 22-year-old Walter Clayton Jr. in the draft, which signaled the continuing rebuild.

Ad

The Jazz also traded John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson for players on expiring contracts. Coach Will Hardy’s team could look even more different following the one-year remaining deals of Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love.

Filipowski can play center or power forward, making him a versatile piece for Hardy to work on. He is within Utah's timeline of becoming relevant again more than Markkanen or any player on the Jazz frontline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Filipowski played 72 games last season but only 27 as a starter. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. As a rebuilding team that is likely to finish with another lottery appearance, having Filipowski develop more will help the Jazz in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More