"Marriages & basketball seasons, never good when you start talking about them in the past tense" - Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant doesn't have faith in Brooklyn Nets' season

Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant has lost faith in the Brooklyn Nets having a successful run this season because of the latter's recent comments. Durant reviewed Brooklyn's campaign during a recent press conference, saying:

"To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury. So I'm not looking at it like we're just not a good basketball team. It's like there wasn't a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie [Irving] out of the lineup, that's just what it is. When we're all on the floor together, I like what we got."

Wright reacted to Durant's remarks, suggesting that the player has lost belief in the Nets' season. Here's what the Fox Sports analyst had to say about this on the latest episode of First Things First:

"Marriages & basketball seasons — never good when you start talking about them in the past tense. 'Our season was derailed.' Well, that ain't great. We had a great marriage, had a great marriage? What's happening? So listen, I find it very hard, so Brou (Chris Broussard) you and Antoine Walker have more faith in the Nets than Kevin Durant."

Wright continued:

"KD is right. That their season is over, and he knows it. He told us a few weeks ago when he said it's not all about this year, we have a long-term vision."

The Brooklyn Nets played like the favorites to start the season, especially before Kevin Durant was sidelined with a knee injury in January. They were leading the Eastern Conference standings with a 27-15 record.

The Nets are seeded tenth in the Eastern Conference and will have to go through a play-in tournament to secure a playoff berth. They have a tough route ahead if they fail to climb up the standings and finish at least eighth, as they will have to win two consecutive knockout games on the road to achieve the final spot in the playoffs.

Can Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets make a deep postseason run?

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have had a tough run during the regular season due to KD's injury and Kyrie Irving's unavailability. However, the two stars are now back and will be a part of their postseason.

The Nets are expected to win their play-in games and make a playoff appearance as they are the better team on paper against the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

Their ability to make deep runs in the playoffs is questionable, though. The Eastern Conference is stacked with several contenders like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. They all have better balance on both ends of the floor compared to the Brooklyn Nets, which could favor them in beating Kevin Durant and Co. in a seven-game series.

Brooklyn has offensive firepower, but their defense has been a weakness all season long. Additionally, their chemistry on the court isn't that solid compared to the rest of their rivals, so as things stand, the Nets may not be able to turn things around drastically in the playoffs this season.

