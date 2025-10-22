  • home icon
Massive Concern Emerges for Lakers as Luka Doncic Seemingly Suffers Groin Injury vs Warriors 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:51 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
The Lakers might have suffered a massive blow on opening night on Tuesday with Luka Doncic seemingly clutching at his groin area. The superstar guard didn't sit throughout the third quarter and barring a brief rest in the fourth, he was on the court for majority of the second half.

Doncic finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 63.0% shooting in 41 minutes, but LA still failed to complete the comeback against Golden State, losing 119-109 at home.

It was clear that they needed more from everyone, especially their stars, to counter the Warriors' big three of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. However, without James, it was a rough game for the Purple and Gold.

With him being out at least for the next couple of weeks and Doncic dealing with a probable groin issue, the Lakers might be in a world of trouble to start the season, especially after a humbling loss against the Warriors.

