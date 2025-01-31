"Massive miss" - NBA analyst and fans shocked at LaMelo Ball's snub from 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Amid his career-best season, Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball was snubbed from his second All-Star selection, leaving NBA fans and pundits in disbelief.

Ball, who made his first All-Star team in 2022, finished first among Eastern Conference guards in fan voting with 2,421,385 votes. However, fan voting only comprises 50% of the vote for All-Star starters. Meanwhile, he didn't garner enough support from players (25%) and media members (25%) to earn a starting nod.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That left Ball dependent on coaches for a reserve designation to make the 2025 East All-Star squad. However, it appears they favored winning, as the fifth-year guard was snubbed in favor of players with lesser statistical production on better teams. Those include the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Thus, Ball, who is averaging a career-high 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 4.1 3-pointers per game through 31 outings, will be watching from home.

Expand Tweet

Following the news, fans on X/Twitter and NBA analyst Rylan Stiles expressed outrage about Ball's snub.

"No Trae Young or LaMelo Ball is a massive miss," @Rylan_Stiles said.

"Biggest snub, this is ridiculous," @LBJcrib wrote.

"Should be starting in the backcourt with (Jalen) Brunson," @YankeesBoomer said.

Meanwhile, others questioned the purpose of All-Star fan voting if a leading vote-getter can't get in.

"What's even the point of fan voting, then?" @Charlie_YSL wrote.

"HUGE SNUB. First in (the) fan vote. I thought All-Star Weekend was supposed to be about the fans?" @CashoutCorgi said.

"How do you finish first in fan voting and not make it?" @LifeOfOwenTTV wrote.

LaMelo Ball makes history with 2025 All-Star Game snub

LaMelo Ball's All-Star snub marks a rarity for a player of his popularity.

Per SportsCenter, Ball is "the first player to lead his position group in fan voting but not be named an All-Star since the voting changed in 2016-17 to factor in fans, media and players."

Expand Tweet

So, despite Charlotte's bottom-four record (12-32), the NBA may be forced to re-evaluate its All-Star voting format to ensure fans see their favorite players participate.

Also Read: "He hasn’t won s**t" - Anonymous analyst reveals reason for snubbing LaMelo Ball on All-Star ballot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback