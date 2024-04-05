“Massive mistake” “Future Miami Heat”: NBA fans react to LeBron James’ son Bronny James declaring for NBA Draft 2024

This season, Bronny James was one of the most notable names in college basketball. The son of the NBA superstar has the basketball world buzzing again following his latest news.

After one season at USC, Bronny has entered his name in the 2024 NBA draft. In order to maintain flexibility, he's also put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The guard prospect plans to work out for teams and then make a final decision.

As expected, fans poured in with reactions to Bronny James putting his name in the draft. After having a lackluster freshman season, many feel the oldest son of LeBron James is making a mistake.

"The Lebron sweepstakes starts now," wrote X user @Anthony_Russo97.

"Just to not get picked either day," X user @JimmyBucketzzzz wrote.

"Lakers better draft Bronny or Lebron is gone after this season," X user @RunWithFox wrote.

"8th round pick at best," said X user @DaRealNatan

"With the first pick … the guandong tigers select," wrote X user @WiserMac.

At one point, Bronny was projected to go as high as No. 19 in some mock drafts. However, following a horrifying medical scare and his play, recent mocks don't have him getting picked in either round.

NBA analyst shares scouts' outlook on Bronny James ahead of draft

From a numbers perspective, Bronny James did not have the kind of season he might have hoped. Across 25 games, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Bronny also struggled with efficiency, shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Following the news of him entering the draft, one analyst shared how scouts view the son of the LA Lakers star. While they admit he's shown some nice flashes, they are still split on how they feel about him as a prospect.

Because of Lebron's comments about wanting to play with his son, Bronny could end up getting pick if he decides to go pro. That said, he might be best off staying in college another year. Bronny's cardiac arrest scare completely derailed things from the start. If he were to enter the transfer portal, it'd give him an opportunity at a fresh start in college.

The main thing that Bronny has going for him is his athleticism. He only stands at 6-foot-4, but he plays much bigger than that. Having a 6-foot-7 wingspan might also aid him as he attempts to hold his own at the next level.

Having workouts with NBA teams gives Bronny James a chance to show how far his come from his health scare. If he doesn't like what his draft projection is, he can always return to college and go through the transfer portal.