Massive update on Damian Lillard's injury timeline drops with hours before Game 1 vs Pacers

Damian Lillard has been out with blood clots in his right calf since late March, but the Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star point guard could make his return before their first round series against the Indiana Pacers is over.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Damian Lillard will not play in Game 1 of Milwaukee's first round series against the Pacers. However, the All-Star guard is expected to make his return to the court in either Game 2 or Game 3 of the series. With Lillard back on the floor, the Milwaukee Bucks become a much bigger threat in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have been cautious with Lillard's recovery, but the speed at which he has recovered is unprecendented. It only took Lillard three weeks on blood thinners to reduce the size of the blood clots enough to allow him to return to basketball activities. According to Charania, Lillard's only challenge left is to get back into game-shape and make sure his conditioning is restored.

Milwaukee has been playing well heading into the postseason behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Lillard's return would bring the Bucks back to full strength for the first time in months. If they can stay healthy, Milwaukee is a serious threat to get to the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo didn't play in last year's first round series between the Bucks and Pacers, but Lillard will be looking for some payback after falling to Tyrese Haliburton and Co. in six games. Having both of their All-Stars on the floor is massive for Milwaukee, who have arguably the best pick-and-roll pairing in the league when they are at full health.

How will Damian Lillard's return impact the series against the Indiana Pacers?

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will be under pressure to win Game 1 of the series against the Bucks in order to take advantage of the fact that Lillard is waiting an extra game before making his return. Damian Lillard's shooting ability, combined with his steady hand running the Milwaukee offense makes him a huge key to the series.

Looking at the X's and O's of the series, having Damian Lillard on the floor gives the Milwaukee Bucks the upper hand in their basic offensive sets because of how much Indiana will have to respect Lillard as a shooter. He and Antetokounmpo are such a formidable pick-and-roll duo because of the space Giannis receives on his roles to the basket as his defenders deal with Lillard.

Finally, Damian Lillard's postseason intangibles are amongst the best in the NBA. He is a known playoff riser and has many clutch shots and special moments throughout his playoff career. If he can capture some of that magic alongside Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could have a large say in how the postseason unfolds.

