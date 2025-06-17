Massive update on rumors of Russell Westbrook being chased by European giants

Nemanja Zoric, a European basketball reporter, tweeted early this month that Hapoel Tel Aviv had “initial contact” with NBA star Russell Westbrook. Zoric added that the EuroCup champs planned to offer the point guard "a salary never seen before in European basketball.” Speculations about Westbrook's future intensified when he declined a $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
A report from Vuk-Milos Petrovic of Basketball Sphere refuted Zoric’s claims. Hapoel Tel Aviv GM George Hinas told Petrovic in an interview:
“That’s 100% fake news. There were numbers mentioned - $50 million per year - which is crazy. To be serious, it’s not true. There was no interest, and no one approached him.”
Hapoel Tel Aviv won the EuroCup in April, giving them a spot in the EuroLeague, arguably the biggest and best basketball tournament in Europe. Hinas looked for reinforcement to compete against rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv and other championship-contending teams. It turns out the general manager never had Russell Westbrook on their radar.
The NBA’s triple-double king had a solid campaign for the Denver Nuggets last season. He was their best and most dynamic bench player, who helped them push the OKC Thunder to a seven-game thriller in the playoffs. Westbrook became an unrestricted free agent when he declined his player option with the Nuggets. He is free to play anywhere he wants to.
Sacramento Kings predicted to make a play for Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook showed in his one-year stay with the Denver Nuggets that he still has plenty left in the tank. The 36-year-old point guard averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season.
Adam Wells of Bleacher Report predicted a team likely to make a play for the former MVP.
“Keon Ellis was the primary starting point guard after Fox was moved, but the offense runs through Domantas Sabonis.
“This would actually make Westbrook a good fit for a team because Sabonis’ ability as a passer is similar to Jokic’s, though no one would argue the Kings center is as good as the three-time MVP.”
Russell Westbrook is still looking for his first championship. His best chance of getting a Larry O’Brien Trophy likely remains with the Denver Nuggets, which still has the core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If the Nuggets, which gave the Thunder a big scare, can retool around the two superstars, Westbrook might remain in Mile High City.
Still, the Sacramento Kings and other teams are reportedly interested in getting the veteran either as a starter or as a force off the bench.
