The Utah Jazz were obliterated 147-97 by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, and head coach Will Hardy minced no words while grilling his team in the aftermath of the loss. The 50-point drubbing marked the team's 14th loss of the season. Utah is now 7-14 this regular season and is placed 12th in the Western Conference. They had no answer for Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks' offense, and their defense seemingly disappeared right after tip-off.

Hardy kept his assessment brutal while giving credit to Dallas for their masterful performance:

"That was an absolutely horrendous performance from start to finish. That was a masterpiece of dogs**t. I really don't know how to describe that game."

He further added:

"Credit to the Mavericks – they shot the ball very well, especially early, kind of continued it throughout. Shooting 45% from 3, they made 22 3s tonight, which is tough to overcome.

"Haven't been disappointed in our team very often this year, but I think tonight, from the beginning of the game... It's hard to place what the reason is, but it seemed like the Mavericks were moving at a different pace than we were from start to finish."

It was one of those games where there were zilch positives for the Jazz. Barring Ochai Agbaji's 21 points, there was nothing of substance from Utah's roster. With Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson missing the game due to injuries, the short-handed unit Utah Jazz was just pummeled into submission.

The game saw Doncic register a triple-double in the first half, and subsequently ending his evening with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz contest wasn't without drama

The Dallas Mavericks may have won the contest by a landslide, but the matchup wasn't without drama. Luka Doncic, Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn had a bit of back-and-forth going around in the second half.

En route to what would be a brilliant night for Doncic, the guard had a scuffle with Sexton and Dunn at the 3:30 minute mark of the third quarter. This led to a double technical being assessed by both Dunn and Doncic.

Neither Sexton (seven points and five assists) nor Dunn (eight points and four rebounds) made a dent when it came to taking on Dallas. Both players came off the bench but weren't particularly effective.

The Utah Jazz will have to regroup quickly to salvage any hopes of saving their season. They play the LA Clippers on Friday.