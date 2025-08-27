  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Phoenix Suns
  • Mat Ishbia faces lawsuit from Phoenix Suns minority owners over alleged lack of transparency

Mat Ishbia faces lawsuit from Phoenix Suns minority owners over alleged lack of transparency

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 27, 2025 22:36 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Two Phoenix Suns minority owner is suing Mat Ishbia (Image Source: IMAGN)

Two minority shareholders are suing Mat Ishbia, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns, over his management of the organization. According to Front Office Sports, Kisco WC Sports II and Kent Circle Investments have been dissatisfied with how Ishbia has managed the franchise since he took over in 2023.

Ad

The lawsuit alleges "mismanagement, conflicts of interest, and a lack of required transparency from Ishbia." Andrew Kohlberg, a former tennis player, leads Kisco. Scott Seldin, a realtor, heads Kent Circle.

Ben Horney from Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday about the internal conflict among team owners.

"According to the suit, the drama began last September, when Kisco—“dissatisfied” with Ishbia’s management of the team—started negotiations to sell its stake to Ishbia. The suit cites a lack of details about how a Mercury practice facility was funded as one example of his mismanagement," Horney wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Suns have not commented on the matter. However, the team's attorney, David Marroso of O’Melveny & Myers LP, presented a different perspective on the case in a letter sent on Tuesday.

According to Horney, Marroso said the two minority owners have "demanded that Ishbia buy their interests for $825 million." The letter states that the two minority owners have resorted to "baseless litigation and sensationalized press coverage."

In 2023, Ishbia and the Mercury purchased a 57% stake in the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion. Since taking over, there have been significant changes to the team, including his influence on the Kevin Durant trade, which was his first major move.

Ad

After that, he tried to build a Big 3 with Bradley Beal. However, it hasn't worked out, and the Suns have taken a step back this summer. The two players who were supposed to help Devin Booker are no longer on the team, and the organization has lost draft capital because of the trades made.

Phoenix Suns' owner is being patient with the new team

For the 2025-26 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns will have a revamped team. Besides Durant and Beal, several players have left the organization. This is why the franchise has been active in adding players to complement Booker.

Ad

With a new group of players, questions arise about the team's culture. Ishbia stated he will be patient with the new roster because it will take time to build the new culture.

"When you're building a culture and you're building a strategy and a vision, anything worthwhile takes a while," the Phoenix Suns owner said. "...Do I expect it to take a couple years to really get to the point where you're like, 'Wow, I really see the vision?' Yes ... I do expect to be patient with it, to build it the right way, but I am also optimistic that we'll be a lot better than people think."
Ad

It will be some time before the Suns can be considered serious contenders again.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications