Mat Ishbia reveals the real reason behind Kevin Durant trade as Suns embrace new dawn with fresh Big 3

Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia shed light on trading away two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant this offseason. In July, the Suns sent Durant to the Houston Rockets as part of a seven-team blockbuster deal.In an appearance on Wednesday's &quot;NBA Today,&quot; Ishbia revealed the reason why Phoenix decided to move on from the 15-time All-Star.&quot;Kevin Durant's a great player, there's no one who can ever question that,&quot; Ishbia said. &quot;Just wasn't a fit for what we're doing going forward. Obviously, he's had an amazing careers, but he's not a fit for what we're gonna do moving forward.&quot;Phoenix acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in February 2023. Several months later, the team traded for Bradley Beal. Durant and Beal's arrival formed a big three with franchise star Devin Booker. However, they struggled in two seasons together. They did not win a single playoff game and missed the playoffs last season.Ten days after Durant was traded, Beal's contract was brought out by the Suns, paving the way for the three-time All-Star to sign with the LA Clippers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs part of the Durant trade, Phoenix received young star Jalen Green and defensive wing Dillon Brooks. The Suns hope that their new big three could reverse their dismal last few seasons.Mat Ishbia says the Suns targeted Dillon Brooks in the Kevin Durant tradeMat Ishbia said that his Phoenix Suns prioritized including Dillon Brooks in the package for Kevin Durant. During Wednesday's media day, Ishbia praised Brooks' toughness and defensive acumen.&quot;We made the Kevin Durant trade, Dillon was a target,&quot; Ishbia said. &quot;Dillon is exactly what we’re talking about. He’s the kind of guy we want here. So I can be very clear like, defensive minded, tough, sticks up for his teammates. … I love everything about Dillon Brooks’ game, that's like my type of game.&quot;Ishbia purchased the controlling stake of the Suns from disgruntled former owner Robert Sarver in late 2022. Initially, he indicated his preference to acquire high-profile stars. After two disappointing campaigns, Ishbia seemed to have pivoted to his focus on fielding a more balanced team.Phoenix has also revamped its front office ahead of the season. Most notably, Ishbia announced Monday that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash will return to the franchise as a senior advisor.