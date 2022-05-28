"Matching his intensity from the start wasn't there ... Way too many easy baskets" - Ime Udoka believes Boston Celtics were no match for Miami Heat's 4x All-NBA selection in Game 6

Ime Udoka was not pleased with the Boston Celtics' performance against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Coming in with a 3-2 lead, the team had a chance to close out the series and move into the NBA Finals. However, a stunning performance from Jimmy Butler denied them the chance to do so.

The 32-year-old scored 47 points as the Celtics failed to contain him from having a big night. Butler made four three-pointers and had some brilliant mid-range baskets on the night. Coach Udoka was not happy with the Celtics' effort in trying to stop him.

Speaking about the same in his post-game interview, the 44-year-old said:

"He's been off this series from threes, he came out hit three for three and goes four for eight on the night so we adjusted from there and, you know, got better as the night went on but his aggressiveness getting to the free-throw line, eleven for eleven, that usually indicates that he's being aggressive and playing well and just matching his intensity from the start wasn't there."

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka on Jimmy Butler's performance: "Matching his intensity from the start wasn't there. He put his head down and got to the basket. Way too many easy baskets." Ime Udoka on Jimmy Butler's performance: "Matching his intensity from the start wasn't there. He put his head down and got to the basket. Way too many easy baskets."

Butler was aggressive right from the very start. He had 21 points in the first half and was constantly heading to the basket trying to make the bucket or get to the free-throw line.

Although the Boston Celtics did a great job against him in the last few games, Butler was unstoppable in Game 6 as baskets kept falling for him and the other stars on the Heat. Lamenting his team's failure in stopping the six-time All-Star, Udoka added:

"He put his head down and made his way to the basket way too many easy shots or point-blank layups, just poor defense on our part on him, we had been really good on him in the past and understanding that he's gonna come out and put it on the shoulders and we didn't match it."

Can Boston Celtics win Game 7 on the road?

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game Six

With the series heading into Game 7, it will be interesting to see which team emerges on top. The Boston Celtics are playing their second consecutive Game 7 of the playoffs.

They were successful in handing the Milwaukee Bucks a loss in the last round, but this time the task is going to be much more difficult for them.

Heading into Game 7, the home advantage lies with the Miami Heat, which could prove to be pivotal for them.

With a place in the NBA Finals on the line, the Heat nation will be at its loudest trying to cheer their team on. Although the Boston Celtics have already beaten the Heat twice at home this series, Game 7 could be a different ball game altogether.

The likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart last played a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2018 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They failed to come out victorious on that occasion, but this time they have more experience and are better than they were four years ago.

Many are still expecting Boston to pull out a win, and that is what is putting fuel on the fire for the Miami Heat.

Coach Udoka has rallied his troops well after a loss. He will once again have to do that as the Celtics have some major issues to address if they are to come out on top in Game 7 away against the Heat.

