Matisse Thybulle’s Mavericks offer matched by Portland Trail Blazers: Understanding how this offer can work for both NBA teams

Earlier this week, Matisse Thybulle finally received an offer in free agency. News broke that the Dallas Mavericks had offered him a multi-year deal.

On Thursday afternoon, new developments regarding this situation have emerged. Despite the offer from Dallas, Matisse Thybulle will be remaining with the Portland Trail Blazers. They have matched his offer sheet of three years, $33 million.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. https://t.co/5WEqjCO18w

Thybulle spent most of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but landed with Portland at the trade deadline. They acquiried the All-Defense forward in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.

Following the trade to the Blazers, Thybulle put up some of the best numbers of his career. In 22 games this season, he averaged 7.4 points (career-high), 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 steals. He also shot 38.8% from beyond the arc close to four attempts per game.

Despite the Damian Lillard trade saga, Portland must still view Thybulle as a valuable piece for the future. Alongside young players like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, he will provide elite-level defense on the perimeter.

Why is Matisse Thybulle staying with the Portland Trail Blazers?

Even though the Dallas Mavericks offered the contract first, Matisse Thybulle is staying with the Portland Trail Blazers because of the type of free agent he was.

When a player is a restricted free agent, the team has full control over what happens in the end. Players are able to sign offer sheets elsewhere, but the team has the final say in if they want to match the offer or let the player walk.

After losing out on Thybulle, the Mavericks set their sights on another restricted free agent. This time, they were able to get the deal done. Reports surfaced Wednesday night that Dallas is acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade. Williams has also inked a four-year, $54 million deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:- Mavs: Grant Williams- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks https://t.co/7Bi6Dykydf The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/shamscharania/… The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Williams played in 79 games for the Celtics this season and averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting close to 40% from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old is now joining the supporting cast around All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

